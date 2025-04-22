Before discovering Linearity Move, Rival Mind—a full-service digital marketing agency—was navigating the creative process across a fragmented landscape of tools.

Designing visuals in one app, animating them in another, editing photos elsewhere, and finally piecing it all together. Sound familiar?

It worked, but it took time and definitely slowed us down,” the Rival Mind team shared.

Their design and animation process wasn’t just time-consuming—it created a disjointed workflow that often pulled designers out of their creative rhythm and required heavy cross-functional collaboration with video editors. That extra layer of back-and-forth? It led to longer turnaround times and risked misalignments between static visuals and animated execution.

When Rival Mind discovered Linearity Move, their entire approach to content creation changed—fast.

Now with Linearity, we can do everything in one place. Design, animate, and edit all in one simple, streamlined platform.

Gone are the days of bouncing between software. With Linearity Move, Rival Mind’s designers now take full control of their animations from concept to export—all in one tool. The result? Smoother workflows, faster delivery, and creative consistency that aligns perfectly with brand standards.

Linearity Move isn’t just another tool in Rival Mind’s toolbox—it’s become a daily essential.

From crafting engaging social media content to designing animated website elements, Move is powering more polished, more dynamic visual stories than ever before.

We use Linearity Move every day. It helps us produce high-quality content efficiently without needing to jump between platforms.

Whether they’re working on scroll-based animations or standout Instagram reels, the team’s productivity has skyrocketed—and so has the impact of the content they’re delivering to clients.

Since adopting Move, Rival Mind has transformed the services they can offer. Animation is no longer a luxury or a time sink—it’s baked into their core offerings.

It has opened the door for us to consistently create high-quality animated content… We’ve even built animations into some of our social media brand management plans.

That’s real business value. Move has empowered Rival Mind to scale their creative services, deliver more professional results, and elevate their client offerings—without expanding their toolset or team.

New tools often come with a ramp-up period. But not with Move.

Surprisingly smooth. Our team picked it up quickly thanks to Linearity's intuitive interface.

Add to that Linearity’s proactive support and helpful onboarding, and Rival Mind’s designers were confidently animating in no time. The platform’s ease-of-use has been a win for both junior and senior creatives alike.

From their dual perspective—as creatives and business operators—Rival Mind had a clear message for others in the space:

Designers:

If you're already familiar with After Effects and want a faster, more efficient way to create engaging animations, try Move. If AE’s learning curve feels intimidating, Move offers a simpler, more user-friendly option.

Agency Leaders & Directors: