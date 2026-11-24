To resize and localize a marketing design without losing vector layers, start from an editable design file, not a flat image. In Linearity, every design is a file with live text, separate layers and vector shapes in your brand, and AI can resize it for a new format or translate it into another language while the result stays editable. You then review each format and language version and fix any text directly in the file.

This guide walks through that workflow in four steps: prepare the source, adapt it to each format, localize the live text and review every version. It sticks to what Linearity actually does, and points out where a person still needs to check the result.

Every format and every language you produce will inherit the quality of the source. If the source is a flattened image, you can only crop it, stretch it or generate it again. If it is a layered design, each element can move, wrap or be replaced on its own.

This is the gap people describe most often in design communities: they want an AI tool whose output they can edit the way they would edit a template, while it keeps their brand identity intact. Both halves matter for localization. You need editable text to translate it, and you need the brand applied consistently so that every version still looks like one campaign.

Before you generate or adapt anything, set up a brand kit. Linearity builds it from your company's website, picking up your logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice, and applies it to every design it generates. Getting the kit right once is faster than correcting brand colors in each resized or translated version later. If your team works in a shared workspace, a brand set to Organization is available to everyone, so each person generates with the same logo, colors and fonts.

Generate the master design from a prompt, for example with the social media post generator or the poster maker, then open it and look at its layers before you resize or translate anything:

Find the live text. Click the headline, body copy and call to action. Each should be a text layer you can type into, not lettering baked into an image. Check that elements are separate. The logo, product image, background and decorative shapes should each sit on their own layer, so they can be repositioned independently. Confirm vector shapes are vector. Logos, icons and illustrations should be editable paths, so they stay sharp when a format gets larger. Finalize the source copy. Approve the wording in your source language now. Every change you make after resizing and translating has to be repeated in each version.

If your starting point is an existing flat image, such as an older ad, you can split it into separate editable layers first with Image to Layers. Linearity can also remove backgrounds and upscale images, which helps when a product shot has to work in a much larger format.

A Linearity design is a layered file with live text and vector shapes, which is what makes resizing and translation possible.

Resizing is a layout job, not a scaling job. A 9:16 story has a different reading order and different safe areas from a wide banner, so the elements need to be recomposed, not stretched. Linearity's AI resize does this as an action on an existing design, with no new prompt. It adapts type, images and margins to the new canvas and gives you a new editable design, while the original stays as it was.

Open Resize. It sits in the top toolbar of the editor. Choose the target format. Pick a preset from the format library or type a custom width and height. Generate the variation. Linearity creates the resized version as a separate design, and you stay on the current one. Review the new design. Check margins and safe areas, adjust anything that needs it, then export.

Repeat these steps for each format in your plan. Working format by format keeps each version reviewable: you look at one new layout, fix it and move on, rather than checking a large batch at the end. For social placements, the Instagram size guide lists the current dimensions, and the walkthrough on how to resize Instagram posts shows the same workflow for feed, story and Reel formats.

Hierarchy: the headline is still the first thing you read, and the call to action is still easy to find.

Spacing: margins feel intentional, and the logo has enough clear space around it.

Legibility: text is readable at the size the placement will actually display, often a phone screen.

Safe areas: no essential copy or imagery sits where a platform's interface or a crop will cover it.

Editability: the resized version still has live text and separate layers, so later fixes are simple.

Text that is a real layer is the reason localization is manageable. If a word is wrong, you click the text layer and retype it, instead of regenerating the whole visual. Linearity's AI translate builds on that. It creates translated versions of a design while keeping its look, without copying text between tools or writing a prompt, and the layout adapts to the new text. Every version stays editable.

Select the artboard. Translate the current artboard, or all of them at once for the whole campaign. Select a language. Major languages are pinned at the top of the picker, and you can search the full list for the rest. Generate and review. Check the tone and the layout of each translated version with a fluent reader.

The pinned languages are English, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese (Simplified), German, French, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese. The searchable list adds many more, from Arabic and Hebrew to Korean, Polish and Vietnamese.

Many teams have localization partners or approved terminology for product names and legal lines. In that case, treat the AI translation as a starting layout and paste the approved copy into the live text layers where it differs. Because the text is still a text layer, the font, color and size from your brand kit stay in place when you replace the words. Afterwards, click through each text element to confirm it is still editable and nothing was converted to an outline or image.

Translations rarely match the source length. German and Finnish compound words can run much longer than the English headline, while Japanese or Chinese text may be shorter but needs a font that covers those characters. Arabic, Hebrew, Persian and Urdu read right to left, which affects how a reader scans the layout, so have a native reader check the reading order and the position of the call to action. Leave some room in text boxes in the source design, and decide in advance which lines may wrap and which must stay on one line.

Treat every combination of format and language as its own deliverable. A story in German and a banner in German are two separate checks, because the same translation can fit one layout and break another. AI makes typos and odd choices sometimes, and the point of an editable file is that you can catch and fix them in seconds instead of starting over.

Check that the right language and region are selected. Brazilian Portuguese and European Portuguese, for example, are not interchangeable for every audience. Read the copy with a fluent speaker. Confirm meaning, tone, product names and any legally sensitive wording. Look for text overflow. No line should run out of its box, collide with another element or become unreadable. Check line breaks. A break should not split a name, a number and its unit, or a short phrase. Confirm the brand treatment. Colors, fonts and the logo should match the brand kit in every version. Localize the details. Dates, prices, units, phone numbers and claims need to suit the market. Fix issues in the editable file. Retype, resize or move the text layer directly, then export the approved version.

If several people review, keep the versions in one shared project. In a Linearity workspace, a project shares its files with everyone in it. Each person opens and edits the files in turn, so agree on who signs off each language before you export.

The order matters more than the tool: approve one editable, on-brand source, adapt it format by format, localize the live text, then review every version. Linearity covers the generation, resize and translation steps inside the same editable design, which removes most of the rebuilding between them. The judgment calls, such as whether a headline still lands in Japanese or whether a story crops the product badly, stay with your team. For more on why editable output matters, read editable, on-brand AI designs, or start with the Linearity AI design guide.