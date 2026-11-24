The best AI logo generator for vector work is one that produces real vector paths you can edit node by node and export as SVG, not a flat image that has been traced after the fact. Before you commit to a tool, open its output in outline view and check for clean nodes, live text and separate layers.

Linearity is an AI design tool that turns a text prompt into an editable design in your brand. Its output is a design file with layers, live text and vector shapes, and it generates logos, icons and illustrations as editable SVG vector paths. This guide covers the three workflows people often mix up, how illustration style shapes the work, and how to judge vector software for Mac and iPad.

Three workflows end in a vector file, but they start from different places and fail in different ways. Knowing which one you need saves a lot of cleanup.

You describe an icon, illustration or pattern, and the model returns paths and shapes. Several tools offer this now, including Adobe Illustrator, Recraft and Linearity. The quality question is structural: does the result use a sensible number of nodes, flat fills you can recolor, and shapes grouped in a way that matches the design? A good generation should be easy to edit, not just good to look at.

Linearity's AI vector generation creates logos, icons and illustrations as editable SVG vector paths. For a closer look at prompting and editing generated vectors, read AI vector generation and editing.

A logo is a special case of text-to-vector. It has to work at 16 pixels and on a billboard, in one color and in full color, next to a wordmark and on its own. That puts more weight on simple geometry, consistent stroke weights and type you can still adjust.

The Linearity logo generator builds on a brand kit that Linearity creates from your company's website, with your logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice, and applies it to every design it generates. That means a new mark or a logo lockup starts from your real palette instead of a guess.

Conversion, also called tracing or vectorizing, starts from pixels you already have: a scanned sketch, an old low-resolution logo, a hand-lettered word. The tracer finds edges and fits Bézier curves to them. It works best on clean, high-contrast sources and struggles with photos, soft shadows and noisy scans.

A common case comes up in community tutorials: designers trying to vectorize detailed decorative swirls from an ornament or a scan. Fine flourishes like these trace into hundreds of tiny nodes, so expect to simplify paths and redraw the tightest curves by hand with the Pen tool.

Linearity Curve has Auto Trace, which converts images, logos or sketches into editable vector paths. Our step-by-step guide on how to vectorize an image covers source preparation and cleanup. If your source is a flat design rather than artwork, Image to Layers splits a flat image into separate editable layers instead.

A file can end in .svg and still be a picture in disguise. Run these checks before you accept any generated or converted file:

Switch to outline or wireframe view. You should see paths, not an empty box around an embedded image.

Select a curve with the node tool. Anchor points should sit at the turns, with Bézier handles you can drag, not hundreds of points along a straight edge.

Check the text. Headlines and wordmarks should be live text you can retype, or outlines you created on purpose, not shapes traced from letters.

Look at the layers panel. Separate elements should sit on separate layers or groups, so you can move the icon without moving the background.

Recolor one element. Fills should be flat colors or gradients you can change, not baked into a texture.

Open the file in a second app. If it renders the same in another vector editor and a browser, it will survive handoff.

Linearity Curve exports PDF, SVG and EPS, among other formats, for both print and digital work, and supports import and export with Figma, Illustrator and Sketch files. In the Linearity web app, logos, icons and illustrations are generated as SVG vector paths inside an editable design file, so you can keep working on them rather than regenerating. Linearity can also resize a design for other formats and translate it into other languages while keeping it editable.

Linearity turns a prompt into a design file with layers, live text and vector shapes.

Illustration style is a design choice, not decoration. It decides how fast a viewer reads the image, how well it scales, and how easy it is to produce a consistent set. For marketing teams producing editable, on-brand assets, the style also has to survive dozens of formats and variations.

Articles on styles, techniques, and trends in 2026 tend to sort the field into a handful of recurring categories. Grouping them by visual approach makes it easier to see which ones suit vector work. Our illustration styles guide goes deeper into each one, and the illustration styles article has more examples.

Flat, geometric, isometric and icon illustration rely on solid fills, simple primitives and repeated angles. They are native to vector: you build them with rectangles, circles and boolean operations, and they scale from an app icon to a trade-show banner. They suit product marketing, interfaces, infographics and icon sets.

Line art and monoline illustration use strokes as the main element, often with a single consistent weight. In vector, keep strokes live as long as you can so you can adjust weight across the whole set, and expand them to outlines only for final export or when a logo needs fixed geometry.

Hand-drawn, painterly and grain-textured styles come from sketching and traditional media. They can be made in vector with pressure-sensitive brushes, but heavy texture adds file weight and node count. Many designers draw these with a stylus and add texture as a separate layer so the base shapes stay clean.

Character, editorial and corporate illustration are defined less by technique than by purpose. Editorial work explains an idea next to an article. Character design gives a brand a recurring face. Corporate illustration follows strict rules on palette, proportions and line weight so many artists can produce one consistent library.

Purpose: explaining a product favors flat or isometric clarity; building mood favors texture and gesture.

Scale: anything that must work very small, such as icons and logos, needs simple shapes and few details.

Volume: a style used across hundreds of assets needs rules that someone else, or an AI tool, can follow.

Production: decide early whether the final file must be fully vector or can mix vector shapes with raster texture.

Trends versus categories: a trend is a current treatment of a category, such as grain on flat shapes. Keep the category and update the treatment, instead of rebuilding your library every year.

The right alternative depends on the vector work you do and the devices you do it on. A logo designer, an editorial illustrator and a marketing team posting every day need different things from the same category of software. Compare options on the capabilities below, using your real projects as the test.

Native device support: does the app run natively on both Mac and iPad, with Apple Pencil pressure on iPad and precise mouse and trackpad control on Mac?

Path control: a Pen tool for Bézier curves, a node tool for editing anchor points and handles, and boolean operations for combining shapes.

Typography: live text, kerning and tracking, text on a path, custom fonts, and converting type to outlines.

Color for print: CMYK support and precise color input, if your work goes to packaging or posters.

Tracing and image work: a way to vectorize sketches and old logos, and to edit raster images in the same canvas.

File compatibility: SVG, PDF and EPS export, plus opening files from the tools your clients and colleagues use.

Working conditions: offline use, sync across devices, and a pricing model that fits how often you design.

Linearity Curve is a vector design app for Mac, iPad and iPhone. It was called Vectornator until it was renamed in 2023. Reviewers often describe it as covering vector illustration, branding, social media design and print in one app.

Its toolset includes a Pen tool for Bézier curves, a Node tool for editing handles and angles, Shape Builder for combining, subtracting and intersecting shapes, Smart Shapes, a Corner Radius tool, text on path, pressure-sensitive vector brushes optimized for Apple Pencil, linear and radial gradients, and CMYK support for print. Auto Trace converts images into editable paths, and most core features work offline. You can download Curve and start on the free plan; see pricing for what each plan includes.

If you animate your illustrations, Linearity Move is the companion animation app for Mac and iPad. For a broader comparison across platforms, read our roundup of the best vector design programs in 2026 and the vector design guide.

For marketing teams, the slow part is often not drawing paths but producing many on-brand versions of a design. The Linearity web app runs in any browser at cloud.linearity.io and works inside Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and Codex through its MCP server, and in Slack. It makes social posts, ads, posters, slides, logos and App Store screenshots from a prompt, with your brand kit applied, and every result stays an editable design file. Read more on editable, on-brand AI designs.