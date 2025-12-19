Editor's Choice

Built for detailed, scalable vector design. From simple to advanced work.

Curve exists for the illustrators, graphic designers tired of bloated interfaces, steep learning curves, and disconnected tools.

Illustrate Like a Pro

Sketch, draw, and bring your ideas to life with tools built for expressive, editable vector illustration.

Pressure-sensitive, fully vector, and perfect for expressive drawing

Linear, radial, and mesh-style gradients for dimensional shading

Precision sliders, palettes, hex input, and real-time preview

Add shadows, blurs, and more — non-destructive and editable anytime

Powerful Image Editing

Bring raster and vector together with powerful editing tools, all in one canvas.

Erase backgrounds instantly with AI-powered tools

Detect and isolate subjects or objects in seconds

Tap to clean up unwanted elements with smart removal

Vectorise Images in One Click

Convert images, logos, or sketches into editable vector paths with Auto Trace – perfect for rebrands, redrawing, or logo refinement.

Vector Design, Perfected

Create clean, scalable, precise vector artwork, from the smallest icon to a full brand system.

Automatically closes open paths with precision

Easily create and adjust rectangles, circles, polygons, and stars

Refine corners with pixel-perfect control

Draw smooth Bézier curves with anchor point finesse

Edit handles, angles, and curves with intuitive grip

Combine, subtract, and intersect shapes visually and interactively

Typography That Works for You

From editorial layouts to logos, Curve gives you complete creative control over your type.

Adjust tracking, kerning, alignment, and multi-line styles

Wrap text around shapes and curves with precision

Upload and manage your own typefaces effortlessly

Convert type to outlines and apply vector brush styling

Never worry about missing fonts in shared files

Print-Ready Designs

Design with production in mind. Deliver perfect print outputs with zero compromise.

CMYK support for accurate color reproduction

Export clean PDFs, SVGs, EPS, and more

Perfect for packaging, posters, and editorial layouts

Edit PDFs Easily

Open, edit, and transform PDFs as native Curve files, without losing fidelity.

Edit text, layout, and images directly in the file

Sign, annotate, or redesign client deliverables with ease

Export for print or digital — no external tools needed

Everything you Need to Get Started

Stop searching. Start designing. Everything you need is right inside Curve.

Automatically pull company brand assets

Search and insert high-res stock photography

Use Apple’s system icons natively

Explore thousands of vector-ready icons

Jumpstart your work with pre-built layouts

Import/export to Figma, Illustrator, and Sketch

Workspaces & Collaboration

Keep your creative life organized across projects, teams, and clients.

Switch between personal, team, or client workspaces

Share files instantly across devices

Ideal for freelancers, studios, and in-house creative teams

Why Choose Linearity

Curve Made for illustrators, designers and creative professionals

A context-aware interface that stays out of your way and keeps you in the zone. Quick Actions and gesture controls make navigating your canvas feel effortless.

Built by designers, for designers — clean, focused, and fluid. Not bloated. Just what you need, when you need it.

Precision tools for paths, shapes, fonts, and strokes — built for serious vector work.

Design freely across Mac and iPad — with full native support.

Built for iPad & Mac

Runs on iPadOS 14 or macOS Big Sur and later

Apple Silicon native

Universal macOS + iPadOS apps

One-time sign in, one creative flow

Apple Pencil optimized

Loved by creatives

Curve made my branding work smoother. I built a full logo system, posters, and social assets in days. The tools are precise, fast, and easy to use.
Brand Designer

Move is perfect for quick animation. I create motion graphics for campaigns and client decks that look polished. It saves time compared to heavier software.
Motion Designer

The learning curve was short. Within a week I was sketching, refining, and exporting client-ready illustrations. Curve feels intuitive yet gives me control.
Marketing Creative

I used to juggle multiple apps for marketing visuals, but Curve replaced them all. It’s fast, reliable, and flexible for social ads and print. One tool saves me hours each week.
Illustrator

Curve and Move together are a game-changer. I design in Curve and animate in Move without losing time or quality. The integration keeps my workflow seamless.
Creative Director

Everything you need to get started

Level up your creative flow with tutorials, templates, and guides made for creatives using Linearity.

User Guides

Step-by-step guides to help you master the basics and explore advanced features — on both Mac and iPad.

Design Tips & Stories

Discover creative techniques,  feature deep-dives, and inspiration from real designers using Linearity.

Templates

Create faster with ready-to-edit designs for branding, social posts, and motion graphics.

Tutorials

Create faster with ready-to-edit designs for branding, social posts, and motion graphics.

