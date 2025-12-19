Editor's Choice
Built for detailed, scalable vector design. From simple to advanced work.
Curve exists for the illustrators, graphic designers tired of bloated interfaces, steep learning curves, and disconnected tools.
Illustrate Like a Pro
Sketch, draw, and bring your ideas to life with tools built for expressive, editable vector illustration.
Custom Brushes
Pressure-sensitive, fully vector, and perfect for expressive drawing
Advanced Gradients
Linear, radial, and mesh-style gradients for dimensional shading
Pro Color Controls
Precision sliders, palettes, hex input, and real-time preview
Vector Effects
Add shadows, blurs, and more — non-destructive and editable anytime
Powerful Image Editing
Bring raster and vector together with powerful editing tools, all in one canvas.
Background Removal
Erase backgrounds instantly with AI-powered tools
AI Grab
Detect and isolate subjects or objects in seconds
Magic Eraser
Tap to clean up unwanted elements with smart removal
Vectorise Images in One Click
Convert images, logos, or sketches into editable vector paths with Auto Trace – perfect for rebrands, redrawing, or logo refinement.
Vector Design, Perfected
Create clean, scalable, precise vector artwork, from the smallest icon to a full brand system.
Snap to Close Path
Automatically closes open paths with precision
Smart Shapes
Easily create and adjust rectangles, circles, polygons, and stars
Corner Radius Tool
Refine corners with pixel-perfect control
Pen Tool
Draw smooth Bézier curves with anchor point finesse
Node Tool
Edit handles, angles, and curves with intuitive grip
Shape Builder
Combine, subtract, and intersect shapes visually and interactively
Typography That Works for You
From editorial layouts to logos, Curve gives you complete creative control over your type.
Advanced Text Tool
Adjust tracking, kerning, alignment, and multi-line styles
Text on Path
Wrap text around shapes and curves with precision
Custom Fonts
Upload and manage your own typefaces effortlessly
Brush-Styled Text
Convert type to outlines and apply vector brush styling
Font Auto-Resolve (coming soon)
Never worry about missing fonts in shared files
Print-Ready Designs
Design with production in mind. Deliver perfect print outputs with zero compromise.
CMYK Precision
CMYK support for accurate color reproduction
High-Res Export
Export clean PDFs, SVGs, EPS, and more
Ready for Print
Perfect for packaging, posters, and editorial layouts
Edit PDFs Easily
Open, edit, and transform PDFs as native Curve files, without losing fidelity.
Editable Content
Edit text, layout, and images directly in the file
Annotate & Sign
Sign, annotate, or redesign client deliverables with ease
Export Anywhere
Export for print or digital — no external tools needed
Everything you Need to Get Started
Stop searching. Start designing. Everything you need is right inside Curve.
Brandfetch Integration
Automatically pull company brand assets
Unsplash
Search and insert high-res stock photography
SF Symbols
Use Apple’s system icons natively
Icons8
Explore thousands of vector-ready icons
Templates
Jumpstart your work with pre-built layouts
Cross-Tool Compatible
Import/export to Figma, Illustrator, and Sketch
Workspaces & Collaboration
Keep your creative life organized across projects, teams, and clients.
Flexible Workspaces
Switch between personal, team, or client workspaces
Seamless Sync
Share files instantly across devices
Built for Teams
Ideal for freelancers, studios, and in-house creative teams
Why Choose Linearity
Curve Made for illustrators, designers and creative professionals
Buttery Smooth Flow
A context-aware interface that stays out of your way and keeps you in the zone. Quick Actions and gesture controls make navigating your canvas feel effortless.
Mac-Native & Polished
Built by designers, for designers — clean, focused, and fluid. Not bloated. Just what you need, when you need it.
Vector Design, Perfected
Precision tools for paths, shapes, fonts, and strokes — built for serious vector work.
Create Anywhere
Design freely across Mac and iPad — with full native support.
Built for iPad & Mac
Runs on iPadOS 14 or macOS Big Sur and later
Apple Silicon native
Universal macOS + iPadOS apps
One-time sign in, one creative flow
Apple Pencil optimized
Loved by creatives
Curve made my branding work smoother. I built a full logo system, posters, and social assets in days. The tools are precise, fast, and easy to use.
Amelia Carter
Brand Designer
Move is perfect for quick animation. I create motion graphics for campaigns and client decks that look polished. It saves time compared to heavier software.
Ravi Patel
Motion Designer
The learning curve was short. Within a week I was sketching, refining, and exporting client-ready illustrations. Curve feels intuitive yet gives me control.
Jonas Müller
Marketing Creative
I used to juggle multiple apps for marketing visuals, but Curve replaced them all. It’s fast, reliable, and flexible for social ads and print. One tool saves me hours each week.
Hana Kim
Illustrator
Curve and Move together are a game-changer. I design in Curve and animate in Move without losing time or quality. The integration keeps my workflow seamless.
Clara Rossi
Creative Director
Level up your creative flow with tutorials, templates, and guides made for creatives using Linearity.
User Guides
Step-by-step guides to help you master the basics and explore advanced features — on both Mac and iPad.
Design Tips & Stories
Discover creative techniques, feature deep-dives, and inspiration from real designers using Linearity.
