A complete guide to Auto Animate

A complete guide to Auto Animate

This time-saving tool automates the animation process, allowing you to bring static files to life instantly.

Lo que aprenderás

Master the ins and outs of Auto Animate to effortlessly create animated assets in record time.

Valor educativo

Want to animate without getting lost in the nitty-gritty details? With Auto Animate, all those complex transitions are handled for you.

It seamlessly transitions between static artboards, effortlessly generating fluid animations. With this powerful tool, simply prepare your files, import them into Linearity Move, and watch as they spring to life.

In this tutorial you'll learn:

  • What Auto Animate is and how to use it
  • Tips for preparing your files and naming your elements
  • How to edit the Auto Animate results
  • How to set up multiple scenes from static designs
  • How to import your scenes into Linearity Move
  • How to add transitions between scenes
  • How to export your animation

To get started, download the design assets for this tutorial in the "Related" section.

Publicado el:

