A complete guide to Auto Animate

Want to animate without getting lost in the nitty-gritty details? With Auto Animate, all those complex transitions are handled for you.

It seamlessly transitions between static artboards, effortlessly generating fluid animations. With this powerful tool, simply prepare your files, import them into Linearity Move, and watch as they spring to life.

In this tutorial you'll learn:

What Auto Animate is and how to use it

Tips for preparing your files and naming your elements

How to edit the Auto Animate results

How to set up multiple scenes from static designs

How to import your scenes into Linearity Move

How to add transitions between scenes

How to export your animation

To get started, download the design assets for this tutorial in the "Related" section.