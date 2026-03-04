You can then adjust the two pins by clicking and dragging them. These pins will be the “anchor points”, or start and end points of your animation.

The animations will be created based on the position of the Playhead. For instance, if you place the Playhead between your two anchoring points (pins), you’ll create two different animations: One that happens from the starting pin to the playhead position, and one that happens from the playhead position to the ending pin.

To animate, just move or change any property of the selected element on your canvas. An animation of that change will be created.

Pinning has a few key advantages. It allows you to define fixed object states with your start and end pins. Then, if you change an object before, after, or within your pins, any change that you make will be interpolated from that change and the pins fixed state.

It’s also perfect for many important use cases, including: