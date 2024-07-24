Design your logo. Make it move.

Craft a powerful logo for your brand in Linearity Curve.  Animate it in seconds with Linearity Move.

Sign up nowGet in touch
ic-copy icon

2-in-1 design & animation suite

ic-alignment icon

Brand consistency

ic-zoom-fit icon

High resolution

ic-house icon

In-house production

The best logo maker on the market

  • Cut down on time-wasting: Linearity's intuitive design and AI-supported tools help your team find the right custom logo design faster. 
  • Stop outsourcing: If you're a business owner or a team lead, turn your team into professional graphic designers. Craft your brand's visual identity and logo with Linearity's powerful tools.
  • Streamline the design process: Save your logo and other marketing materials as vector files in your asset library, then use them in your marketing assets with just a click.
Sign up now
Logo with Curve UI and mobile mockup of the logo

How to make a vector logo with Linearity

  • Optimized for your workflow: Linearity is integrated with many other tools, so you can pull your inspirations and brainstormed ideas from other places into Curve easily.
  • Turn any image into a logo: Use the Background Removal or Auto Trace tools to convert an image to vector shapes with a transparent background.
  • Refine your perfect logo design: With the powerful Brush Tool, you can paint vector shapes for a smooth, organic logo. With the Pen Tool, you can create precise shapes and refine your design.  
  • Learn from professional designers: Follow the simple steps in this tutorial to create the perfect professional logo design in Linearity Curve.
Sign up now
Logo in B/W and Colour options with the designer

A brand logo maker for all your team's creative needs

Linearity's suite of tools can help your creative team to flex their design skills creating different types of logos, business cards, assets for social media platforms, and more. 

  • Linearity Curve - A vector design tool, intuitive and powerful. The best logo maker on the market.
  • Linearity Move - An animation tool to bring your logo and assets to life.

Coming soon, your team will be able to work together on creating custom logo designs, animating marketing assets, and conducting feedback rounds in the same platform.

Sign up now
Still frame of Move UI showing the Linearity logo animated

Create logos and other assets with Linearity's free templates

Strong ROI with Linearity

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur. Tortor urna tempus amet suspendisse fusce habitasse.

30%

CTR increase

230

Hours of design time saved per month

50%

CPC reduction

80%

CVR increase

Powerful tools to create logos

Create original logos using our user-friendly tools, making the journey from beginning to end effortless.

    ic-bg-removal icon

    Remove background

    Instantly remove any background noise.

    ic-auto-trace icon

    Auto trace

    Turn your raster images into vector assets.

    ic-brush-editor icon

    Morphing

    Transform one object into another with a single command.

    ic-play icon

    Animation presets

    Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.

    ic-toggle-on icon

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

    ic-resolutions icon

    High resolution assets

    Export up to 8K resolution in any format.

    ic-pen icon

    Pen Tool

    Each and every one of us has that moment when we are suddenly.

    ic-auto-trace icon

    Auto Trace

    Each and every one of us has that moment when we are suddenly.

    ic-auto-trace icon

    Auto Trace

    Each and every one of us has that moment when we are suddenly.

App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Consigue un impulso instantáneo con nuestros tutoriales gratuitos

Tu cuenta Linearity Move permite a tu equipo acceder a docenas de videotutoriales. Multiplica tus habilidades e impulsa la productividad.

Consulta todos los tutoriales
Alt images

Crear un icono animado

11 mins

Alt images

Mejora tu juego de paletas

4 mins

Alt images

Crea un banner animado

8 mins

Alt images

How to Design a Logo

NaN mins

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

Download now
illus.png

Available on App Store

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Download now
frame-54936
Comience con Linearity hoy mismo.

Pruébala gratis
illus-1