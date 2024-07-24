Design your logo. Make it move.
Craft a powerful logo for your brand in Linearity Curve. Animate it in seconds with Linearity Move.
2-in-1 design & animation suite
Brand consistency
High resolution
In-house production
The best logo maker on the market
- Cut down on time-wasting: Linearity's intuitive design and AI-supported tools help your team find the right custom logo design faster.
- Stop outsourcing: If you're a business owner or a team lead, turn your team into professional graphic designers. Craft your brand's visual identity and logo with Linearity's powerful tools.
- Streamline the design process: Save your logo and other marketing materials as vector files in your asset library, then use them in your marketing assets with just a click.
How to make a vector logo with Linearity
- Optimized for your workflow: Linearity is integrated with many other tools, so you can pull your inspirations and brainstormed ideas from other places into Curve easily.
- Turn any image into a logo: Use the Background Removal or Auto Trace tools to convert an image to vector shapes with a transparent background.
- Refine your perfect logo design: With the powerful Brush Tool, you can paint vector shapes for a smooth, organic logo. With the Pen Tool, you can create precise shapes and refine your design.
- Learn from professional designers: Follow the simple steps in this tutorial to create the perfect professional logo design in Linearity Curve.
A brand logo maker for all your team's creative needs
Linearity's suite of tools can help your creative team to flex their design skills creating different types of logos, business cards, assets for social media platforms, and more.
- Linearity Curve - A vector design tool, intuitive and powerful. The best logo maker on the market.
- Linearity Move - An animation tool to bring your logo and assets to life.
Coming soon, your team will be able to work together on creating custom logo designs, animating marketing assets, and conducting feedback rounds in the same platform.
Create logos and other assets with Linearity's free templates
Strong ROI with Linearity
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur. Tortor urna tempus amet suspendisse fusce habitasse.
30%
CTR increase
230
Hours of design time saved per month
50%
CPC reduction
80%
CVR increase
Powerful tools to create logos
Create original logos using our user-friendly tools, making the journey from beginning to end effortless.
Remove background
Instantly remove any background noise.
Auto trace
Turn your raster images into vector assets.
Morphing
Transform one object into another with a single command.
Animation presets
Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.
Design and Animate mode
Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.
High resolution assets
Export up to 8K resolution in any format.
Pen Tool
Each and every one of us has that moment when we are suddenly.
Auto Trace
Each and every one of us has that moment when we are suddenly.
Auto Trace
Each and every one of us has that moment when we are suddenly.
App Store Awards Finalist
G2 Reviews
App Store Reviews
Over 6 Million Designs Created
Capterra Reviews
Consigue un impulso instantáneo con nuestros tutoriales gratuitos
Tu cuenta Linearity Move permite a tu equipo acceder a docenas de videotutoriales. Multiplica tus habilidades e impulsa la productividad.Consulta todos los tutoriales
Integrations
Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.
Available on App Store
Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.