Curve Funciones

Revolutionize team collaboration with Workspaces

Create projects, share files, and collaborate with fellow designers.

Learn more
What are Workspaces?

Your productivity playground

Every designer with a Linearity account is the owner of their own private Workspace. Here, you can create projects and invite other designers to collaborate.

workspace invite

Team dynamics

As a Workspace owner, you hold the reins to create, delete, and rename projects. Seamlessly integrate other Linearity users into your projects by inviting them.

Project members are empowered to extend invitations to colleagues or friends, fostering a culture of inclusivity and growth within your collaborative ecosystem.

As a project member, you have the privilege to view and edit files. However, the authority to delete files lies solely with the original Workspace owner.

Get started
add team members

No one gets left out

Workspace owners and project members alike have the flexibility to invite individuals who aren't yet on Linearity.

  1. Send an invite to anyone using their email address.
  2. They'll get an email prompt, inviting them to join your project.
  3. Once signed up, they become part of the project.
Invite others

Files and folders

Once you're part of a project in Linearity, you can start creating files and folders. You also have the option to create new projects, allowing you to manage files and folders within them.

Projects in the Workspace function autonomously, ensuring that membership in one project does not extend access to files and folders in others. Your view is restricted to files within the project or projects you're a part of.

Get started
create file

Explore other Linearity tools

Linearity powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.

    ic-magic-canvas icon

    Auto Animate

    Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.

    ic-photo icon

    Background Removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    ic-pen icon

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    ic-brush icon

    Brush Tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    ic-shape-builder icon

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    ic-animated icon

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

Finalista en los App Store Awards

Finalista en los App Store Awards

Reseñas G2

Reseñas G2

Reseñas de App Store

Reseñas de App Store

Más de 6 millones de diseños creados

Más de 6 millones de diseños creados

Reseñas de Capterra

Reseñas de Capterra

Ponte manos a la obra con plantillas animadas y estáticas

Aquí no hay curva de aprendizaje. Escoge entre más de 3000 plantillas gratuitas diseñadas para impulsar tu proceso creativo. 

Abstract sales sticker asset pack with retro shapes and patterns

Recursos

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Pósters

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get started for free
v2