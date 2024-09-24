Curve Funciones

What is Auto Trace?

From raster to vector in a tap

Auto Trace uses a custom algorithm to turn sketches and photos into endlessly editable vector graphics. Rather than spend hours tracing over images with the Pen Tool, let Auto Trace work its magic. Then, spend your time refining the details by creating or deleting paths and nodes, changing colors, and more.

AI generate

Tailored for every image

Auto Trace has four modes: Photo, Sketch, Illustration, and Basic Shapes. Each one is specially designed for different types of images.

  • Photo Mode: Watch as pixels in your photos instantly become editable vector shapes.
  • Sketch Mode: Turn your pen and pencil drawings into sleek vector paths.
  • Illustration Mode: Transform raster illustrations into stunning full-color vector graphics.
  • Basic Shapes Mode: Simplify low-detail images with minimal vector shapes.
Auto Trace update 02

What sets Linearity's Auto Trace apart

With just a tap, Auto Trace utilizes a custom algorithm to transform raster images and photos into editable vector graphics. Whether you’re converting sketches or photos, this AI-powered tool streamlines the process.

Compared to other tools, you'll spend less time on tedious manual tracing, and will have more time to spend on refining details.

  • AI precision
  • Easy + instant transformation
  • Custom algorithm for different image types
Auto Trace 03

Fine-tune the results

Each Auto Trace mode comes with customizable sliders, giving you precise control over the results:

  • Detail Level: Crank it up for intricate detail or dial it down for a sleek, simplified look.
  • Color Accuracy: Perfect your colors with precision for vibrant, true-to-life hues.
  • Gradient Smoothness: Smooth out those gradients with flawless transitions by tweaking the steps and layers.
Explore other Linearity tools

Linearity's powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.

    ic-magic-canvas icon

    Auto Animate

    Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.

    ic-photo icon

    Background Removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    ic-pen icon

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    ic-brush icon

    Brush Tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    ic-shape-builder icon

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    ic-animated icon

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

Ponte manos a la obra con plantillas animadas y estáticas

Aquí no hay curva de aprendizaje. Escoge entre más de 3000 plantillas gratuitas diseñadas para impulsar tu proceso creativo. 

Abstract sales sticker asset pack with retro shapes and patterns

Recursos

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Pósters

