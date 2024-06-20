Comparación

What is the best alternative to Adobe Illustrator?

Discover why creative teams are choosing Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) over Illustrator.

adobe illustrator removal

Why choose Linearity Curve over Adobe Illustrator?

Features

Illustrator

Auto Trace

Templates

Background removal

Animation integration

Figma import

Sketch import

Intuitive interface

3m+ free images

80k+ free icons

Real-time collaboration (coming soon)

Design 30% faster

with features like our Quick Actions bar, Shape Builder, and templates.

Optimize with AI-powered tools

like Auto Trace, Background Removal, and coming soon, AI-generated text and images.

Collaborate with your team

in one shared workspace. And coming soon, collaborate with each other in real time.

Collaborate and conquer

Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) is a powerful graphic design tool that offers a highly intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it the ideal choice for design teams of all levels.

Unlike other graphic design tools on the market, Linearity Curve prioritizes ease of use and accessibility, allowing team members to quickly and easily pick up the software and start creating stunning designs. Plus, real-time collaboration is coming soon!

Can honestly say as a designer and content creator that Linearity Curve is an invaluable tool to have as part of my work set-up.

Will Paterson
Will Paterson

Corporate Designer, Logo Designer, Hand Letterist

Design your way

If you're using Adobe Illustrator on your iPad, your team is limited to the Apple Pencil as their only stylus option. However, Linearity Curve offers the flexibility to use third-party styluses like the Wacom Bamboo Stylus, or even drawing tablets like the Wacom Bamboo Slate. Choose the tool that works for you.

  • Design on iPad, iPhone, or Mac
  • Optimized for Apple Pencil
  • Compatible with third-party styluses
Feel at home in the Apple ecosystem

If you're already accustomed to using Apple products, you'll love how Linearity Curve integrates seamlessly into your team's workflow. Our software has been optimized to provide a seamless design experience across all your Apple devices, and takes full advantage of iOS-specific gestures.

The interface? Sleek and powerful.

The experience? Inspired and alive.

Endless third-party importing options

Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) supports importing files from Figma, Illustrator, Sketch, and many more file formats. With Linearity Curve, you can also continue editing your files in other programs.

We’re here to make your team's workflow simpler.

Save time with Background Removal

In Linearity Curve, Background Removal is a one-step process. Simply select your image and click Remove Background. There’s no easy way to remove image backgrounds in Adobe Illustrator. You have to use the Pen tool to make a path and clipping mask. Or try to make a background selection with the Magic Wand tool and delete it.

Is your team spending hours vectorizing assets from scratch? That’s not a thing anymore. Linearity Curve saves your team valuable time with AI-powered image tracing technology. Auto Trace chooses the best settings for your image but gives you the control to change them. Bring your photos and drawings to life in vectors.

Pen and Brush Tools are the avocado and cream cheese of the graphic design experience. We spent more time perfecting these essential tools to make sure they work and feel great. Especially for long design sessions. The result? A revolutionary user experience.

Our iPad design software is not a scaled-down desktop version—it’s a new way of working. Linearity Curve’s precision toolset ensures you get the same level of vector-editing accuracy on mobile and desktop. Peak performance across the entire Apple ecosystem.

Unblock your team's creativity with templates

Stuck staring at a blank canvas? With templates, you can jumpstart your team's ideas and bring them to life in no time.

Business Card

Think Logic

Ads

Cozy Spot

Promotion

Artist Residency

Education

Code Conversations

Podcast Cover

Around the Block

Poster

Tattoo Weekend
See more templates

Frequently Asked Questions

Have more questions? Visit our FAQs page.

Get started with Linearity today.

