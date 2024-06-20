What is the best alternative to Adobe Illustrator?
Discover why creative teams are choosing Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) over Illustrator.
Design 30% faster
with features like our Quick Actions bar, Shape Builder, and templates.
Optimize with AI-powered tools
like Auto Trace, Background Removal, and coming soon, AI-generated text and images.
Collaborate with your team
in one shared workspace. And coming soon, collaborate with each other in real time.
Collaborate and conquer
Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) is a powerful graphic design tool that offers a highly intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it the ideal choice for design teams of all levels.
Unlike other graphic design tools on the market, Linearity Curve prioritizes ease of use and accessibility, allowing team members to quickly and easily pick up the software and start creating stunning designs. Plus, real-time collaboration is coming soon!
Can honestly say as a designer and content creator that Linearity Curve is an invaluable tool to have as part of my work set-up.
Corporate Designer, Logo Designer, Hand Letterist
Design your way
If you're using Adobe Illustrator on your iPad, your team is limited to the Apple Pencil as their only stylus option. However, Linearity Curve offers the flexibility to use third-party styluses like the Wacom Bamboo Stylus, or even drawing tablets like the Wacom Bamboo Slate. Choose the tool that works for you.
- Design on iPad, iPhone, or Mac
- Optimized for Apple Pencil
- Compatible with third-party styluses
Feel at home in the Apple ecosystem
If you're already accustomed to using Apple products, you'll love how Linearity Curve integrates seamlessly into your team's workflow. Our software has been optimized to provide a seamless design experience across all your Apple devices, and takes full advantage of iOS-specific gestures.
The interface? Sleek and powerful.
The experience? Inspired and alive.
Endless third-party importing options
Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) supports importing files from Figma, Illustrator, Sketch, and many more file formats. With Linearity Curve, you can also continue editing your files in other programs.
We’re here to make your team's workflow simpler.
Save time with Background Removal
In Linearity Curve, Background Removal is a one-step process. Simply select your image and click Remove Background. There’s no easy way to remove image backgrounds in Adobe Illustrator. You have to use the Pen tool to make a path and clipping mask. Or try to make a background selection with the Magic Wand tool and delete it.
Unblock your team's creativity with templates
Stuck staring at a blank canvas? With templates, you can jumpstart your team's ideas and bring them to life in no time.