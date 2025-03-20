Academia

ic-home iconAcademiaTutorials3 tips to enhance your announcements
3 tips to enhance your announcements

Animar con Move

3 tips to enhance your announcements

Animating your news significantly boosts its impact in the digital world. Here are three tips to ensure you nail it.

  • ic-academy icon

    Nivel

    Intermedio

  • ic-ipad icon

    Dispositivo

    Mac

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    Categoría

    Animar con Move

Lo que aprenderás

Discover Maddy’s top 3 tips and golden rules for creating animated announcements that really grab attention.

Valor educativo

Got big news to share? Whether you're gearing up for a sale, unveiling a new product, or announcing a job opening, these tips are your ticket to crafting captivating animated announcements that demand attention online.

Learn the golden rules for planning the building blocks of your animation, avoiding information overload, and crafting irresistible CTAs that drive clicks.

Publicado el:

Relacionado
¿Recomendarías este tutorial?
Comienza con Linearity hoy mismo

Pruébala gratis
v2