Animate a YouTube intro with Linearity Move

Learn how to create a dynamic YouTube intro that catches your audience's attention.

    Nivel

    Principiante

    Dispositivo

    iPad

    Categoría

    Animar con Move

Lo que aprenderás

Discover how to add movement to your photos and text with animation presets, masks, and more.

Valor educativo

Even the most exceptional video content risks being overlooked if your YouTube cover doesn't captivate viewers and set the right tone. In this tutorial, discover how to leverage Linearity Move to craft a dynamic and attention-grabbing YouTube cover that truly shines.

You'll learn:

  • How to start a new document
  • How to import your static files and set up your scenes
  • How animate text using animation presets
  • How to switch between Design and Animate mode
  • How to animate with simple shapes and masks
  • How to adjust the timing of your animations
  • How to edit keyframes
  • How to use pinning
  • How to animate a photo carousel
  • How to animate photos using scale
  • How to export your project

Publicado el:

