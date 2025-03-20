Academia

How to use AI backgrounds for your product photos

How to use AI backgrounds for your product photos

Our AI Backgrounds feature uses advanced generative AI to seamlessly integrate fully customized backgrounds into your existing photos.

Lo que aprenderás

Discover how to quickly isolate your photo subject and transport it into any environment.

Valor educativo

Creating professional and eye-catching product photos is essential for your brand's success. However, there's no need to organize an on-site photoshoot. With Linearity Curve, you can craft the product photos of your dreams in just a few clicks.

In this tutorial, Maddy demonstrates how to use the AI Backgrounds feature to transform dull product photos into creative visuals that help drive sales.

You'll learn:

  • How to use our AI Backgrounds feature
  • How to select and generate a background from our in-app library
  • How to generate a custom background using a prompt
  • Tips for writing effective prompts
  • How to create a product page design with your new images
  • How to export your project

Tutorial files

