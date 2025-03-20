Academia

Panel discussion: AI, Education and Motion

Panel discussion: AI, Education and Motion

Conversations on AI, Education, and Motion Design with our beloved artists.

Conversations on AI, Education and Motion Design with our beloved artists.

To celebrate the upcoming rebranding from Vectornator to Curve, we connected with some of our favorite artists and collaborators in Berlin to discuss the change and share opinions during our roundtable discussion.

We talked about:

  1. The benefits and challenges created by the fast development of AI - 18:30
  2. The value of being self-taught as an artist vs. having the relevant education - 25:00
  3. The role animation plays in their creative processes - 35:51

Thank you to all the artists who joined our event: Nastya, Joel, Sandra, Santi, and Aysel.

