Use Linearity with LAMY styluses

Design and animate on iPad with the LAMY Safari note+.

Lamy hero card assets
Linearity Curve works seamlessly with the LAMY safari note+, combining the precision of analogue drawing with the versatility of digital technology.

Create complex illustrations with smooth vector brush strokes, paths, and Bézier curves, or transform photos in a tap using AI Backgrounds, Auto Trace, and Background Removal.

Get started today on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Curve and Lamy.png

Animation doesn’t need to be complicated. With Linearity Move, anyone can create engaging motion graphics in a few taps of your stylus.

Use the LAMY safari note+ to apply powerful animation effects, bring static graphics to life instantly with Auto Animate, and make design tweaks on the fly by switching between Animate and Design modes. This seamless integration empowers you to create dynamic, professional animations effortlessly.

Get started today on iPad & Mac.

Get Started
Move Lamy.png

Figma Plugin: Seamlessly export, refine, and add motion to your Figma projects with our simple plugin.

In-app design library: Access over 1 million royalty-free, high resolution images, as well as 80k icons and Apple SF Symbols to use in your designs.

More stylus and tablet compatibility: Linearity Curve offers the flexibility to use an Apple Pencil or third-party styluses like the Wacom Bamboo Stylus, as well as drawing tablets such as the Wacom Bamboo Slate.

Integrations.png
ic-quote icon

As a team we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Image

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

ic-quote icon

We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.

Image

Daria

Co-founder at Salesroom

ic-quote icon

Linearity Curve is my go-to design tool. It has an intuitive UI that caters to users of all levels. Curve’s features open up a whole new world of possibilities.

Image

Wade Warren

VP of Marketing at Disney

Endless creative possibilites

Instagram reels

Digital ads

Announcements

Tiktok videos

YouTube shorts

Animations

Social Media

Illustrations

Logo

Billboards

Linearity's exclusive features

Features

Figma

Cloud storage

ic-select iconic-select icon

Brush Tool

ic-select iconic-close icon

AI Backgrounds

ic-select iconic-close icon

Auto Trace

ic-select iconic-close icon

Auto Animate

ic-select iconic-close icon

Canvas animation

ic-select iconic-close icon

Animation timeline

ic-select iconic-close icon

Animation templates

ic-select iconic-close icon

Transparent backgrounds

ic-select iconic-close icon

Gif export

ic-select iconic-close icon

Free design templates

ic-select iconic-close icon

Diseña aún más rápido con plantillas de gran calidad

Con más de 3000 plantillas gratuitas, Linearity agiliza la creación de anuncios de gran impacto para Instagram, Facebook, Google, TikTok y más.

Template image

Plantillas de diseño de logotipos

An instagram post template with flowy shapes and text

Pack: plantillas de marca

Template image

Pack: plantillas de marca

Template image

Pack: plantillas de marca

Template image

Plantillas de redes sociales

Template image

Plantillas de redes sociales

Template image

Plantillas de redes sociales

Instagram post template with neon colors and retro sticker

Rotulación

Consigue un impulso instantáneo con nuestros tutoriales gratuitos

Tu cuenta Linearity Move permite a tu equipo acceder a docenas de videotutoriales. Multiplica tus habilidades e impulsa la productividad.

Alt images

Crea un vídeo promocional animado

9 mins

Alt images

Crea un banner animado

8 mins

Alt images

Crear un icono animado

11 mins

Alt images

Cómo animar una foto

10 mins

Grow your team’s creative output

Content creation should be fun. We’ve made it possible for every team and every level.

Team slider card image

Startups

Team slider card image

Marketing Teams

Team slider card image

Creative Teams

Team slider card image

Creative Agencies

Team slider card image

Tech Companies

Integraciones

Sigue usando las herramientas que más te gustan. Linearity es compatible con Figma, Illustrator y con cualquier otro formato de diseño vectorial.

illus.png

Disponible en Apple

Disfruta de una experiencia fluida y nativa de Apple tanto en el iPad como en el Mac. ¿Necesitas profundizar en los detalles? Emplea tu Apple Pencil para lograr una mayor precisión.

frame-54936

Preguntas frecuentes

¿Tienes más preguntas? Visita nuestro centro de ayuda.

Comience con Linearity hoy mismo.

