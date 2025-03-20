5 animation presets and how to use them

In this tutorial, you'll learn tips for using 5 animation presets: "masked reveal," "from bottom," "jiggle," "breathe," and "tap."

With these convenient and adaptable shortcuts, you can effortlessly infuse motion into any object with just a tap or click. Presets seamlessly enhance objects, captivating the viewer and making them an invaluable tool for crafting impactful ads and online content.

You'll learn: