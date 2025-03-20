Animar con Move
How to animate with morphing
Morphing is a dynamic animation effect that instantly grabs attention. In this tutorial, you'll uncover just how simple it is to morph shapes and colors in Linearity Move.
Discover Maddy's tips and tricks for creating smooth morphing animations.
Valor educativo
Morphing in motion design seamlessly transforms shapes or objects, creating visually captivating effects that enhance storytelling and engage audiences. Once you know how to do it in Linearity Move, your animations will become even more visually dynamic and impactful.
In this tutorial, you'll learn:
- How to start a new document and import files
- How to build scenes
- Important tips for morphing shapes
- How to switch between Design and Animation mode
- How to morph shapes using a keyboard shortcut
- How to morph colors
- How to edit the timing of your animation
- How to add your morphing animations to your main scenes
- How to animate objects and text by changing their position, scale, and opacity
- How to create a mask
- How to use presets
- How to use pinning
- How to export your animation
Follow along with the tutorial by downloading the design file in the "related" section.
