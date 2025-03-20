Animating UI elements with Linearity Move on iPad

Animated app previews offer a lively snapshot of your app's key features, making it easier to grab attention and generate interest among potential users.

In this tutorial, Maddy demonstrates how to craft a dynamic UI animation using straightforward techniques in Linearity Move.

You'll learn:

How to start a new document

How to import files and create scenes

How to use pins to define the start and end points of your animation.

How to create animations by changing an object's position, scale, rotation, and opacity.

How to select multiple objects and edit them together

How to arrange your animations on the timeline

How to switch between Design and Animate mode

How to use masks when animating

How to navigate the Layer Panel

How to animate shifting colors with morphing

How to adjust the timing of your animation

How to export your animation

Follow this tutorial by downloading the design file in the "Related" section.