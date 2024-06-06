Move Features

Put your team’s designs in motion

Linearity Move puts you back in control of your company’s creative process. Produce high-quality vector animations in-house in minutes.

Get StartedSet up a demo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo

Animate in-house. Save time and money 

ic-check icon

No animation experience required

ic-check icon

Start creating animated content in seconds

ic-check icon

Save money by producing content in-house

ic-check icon

Super HD 8K resolution

Get Started
ic-cut icon

Drop animation costs by 90%

ic-export icon

Boost production with fast turnarounds

ic-house icon

Stop outsourcing and bring it in-house

ic-brush-editor icon

Jump in without a learning curve

Create stunning animations on-the-fly

Auto Animate brings your designs to life with a single click.

ic-check icon

Easily convert static assets into beautiful animations in seconds

ic-check icon

Import your designs from Linearity Curve, Figma, and other vector tools

ic-check icon

Apply powerful, engaging animation effects

Get Started

Your team’s all-in-one graphics and animation suite 

Easily toggle between Animate and Design modes for maximum efficiency.

ic-animated icon

Auto Animate

ic-move-in-preset icon

Presets

ic-pinning icon

Pinning

ic-doc-templates icon

Free templates

Get Started

Animations are the future. Don’t miss out.

Motion graphics don’t just look cool, they drive results.

30%

higher CTR

80%

higher CVR

50%

CPC reduction

Eye-catching animations. Jaw-dropping detail 

ic-check icon

Take your design from storyboard to animation in a single click

ic-check icon

Design in Linearity Curve. Animate in Linearity Move.

ic-check icon

Export vector-native animations in up to 8K resolution in Figma, Adobe, and SVG.

ic-check icon

Compatible with all major platforms. MacOS and iOS native

Get Started
App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Scale your branded content, without sacrificing quality or budget

It shouldn't take days to turn an idea into a post. Our templates are easily customizable for every project.

Template image

Promo Animated

Template image

Post Animated

Template image

Post Animated

Template image

Post Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Illustrative animation post with pastel colors and vector design looking like page of a notebook, creative animation and simple typography

Ads Animated

ic-quote icon

With Linearity Move, I was able to animate my first illustration in less than 40 minutes, without checking any learning materials! It’s really easy to use and the integration with Linearity Curve really helped!

Kara Bernbeck

Co-founder of Sunbear Studio

Image

Animation on the Move 

ic-check icon

Enjoy a fully-featured experience on both iPad and Mac

ic-check icon

Enhance your precision and productivity with Apple Pencil support

ic-check icon

Coming soon! Realtime collaboration on shared workspaces with Linearity Cloud

ic-check icon

Cross-compatible with Linearity Curve, Adobe, Figma, After Effects, and more

Get Started

Get an instant boost with free tutorials

Your Linearity Move account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity. 

Free tutorials
Alt images

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

Alt images

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

Get Started
illus.png

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Get Started
frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
illus-1