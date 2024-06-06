Put your team’s designs in motion
Linearity Move puts you back in control of your company’s creative process. Produce high-quality vector animations in-house in minutes.
Animate in-house. Save time and money
No animation experience required
Start creating animated content in seconds
Save money by producing content in-house
Super HD 8K resolution
Drop animation costs by 90%
Boost production with fast turnarounds
Stop outsourcing and bring it in-house
Jump in without a learning curve
Create stunning animations on-the-fly
Auto Animate brings your designs to life with a single click.
Easily convert static assets into beautiful animations in seconds
Import your designs from Linearity Curve, Figma, and other vector tools
Apply powerful, engaging animation effects
Your team’s all-in-one graphics and animation suite
Easily toggle between Animate and Design modes for maximum efficiency.
Auto Animate
Presets
Pinning
Free templates
Animations are the future. Don’t miss out.
Motion graphics don’t just look cool, they drive results.
30%
higher CTR
80%
higher CVR
50%
CPC reduction
Eye-catching animations. Jaw-dropping detail
Take your design from storyboard to animation in a single click
Design in Linearity Curve. Animate in Linearity Move.
Export vector-native animations in up to 8K resolution in Figma, Adobe, and SVG.
Compatible with all major platforms. MacOS and iOS native
App Store Awards Finalist
G2 Reviews
App Store Reviews
Over 6 Million Designs Created
Capterra Reviews
Scale your branded content, without sacrificing quality or budget
It shouldn't take days to turn an idea into a post. Our templates are easily customizable for every project.
Business Advertisement Animated
With Linearity Move, I was able to animate my first illustration in less than 40 minutes, without checking any learning materials! It’s really easy to use and the integration with Linearity Curve really helped!
Kara Bernbeck
Co-founder of Sunbear Studio
Animation on the Move
Enjoy a fully-featured experience on both iPad and Mac
Enhance your precision and productivity with Apple Pencil support
Coming soon! Realtime collaboration on shared workspaces with Linearity Cloud
Cross-compatible with Linearity Curve, Adobe, Figma, After Effects, and more
Get an instant boost with free tutorials
Your Linearity Move account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity.Free tutorials
Integrations
Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.
Available on AppStore
Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.