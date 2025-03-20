Academia

How to export your animation as a GIF

Animar con Move

The GIF file format enables your message to play on a continuous loop.

    Nivel

    Principiante

    Dispositivo

    Mac

    Categoría

    Animar con Move

Lo que aprenderás

Learn how to animate text and images to create an eye-catching GIF for your marketing channels.

Valor educativo

GIFs offer a simple and engaging way to share your brand's message on a loop. And now, you can export any project in Linearity Move as the fun file format.

In this tutorial, Maddy shares her tips for creating an animated marketing asset and explains how to make it a GIF.

As a bonus, you'll also discover how to create GIF stickers from individual objects on your canvas.

You'll learn:

  • How to start a new project and import your scenes
  • How to animate text and objects with presets
  • How to adjust the timing of your animation in the timeline
  • How to use pins
  • How to copy and paste keyframes
  • How to animate an image by altering its scale and position
  • How to export your project as a GIF
  • How to export an individual object as an animated sticker with a transparent background

Download the tutorial design file to get started.

Publicado el:

