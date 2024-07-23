Learn how to create a stunning and intricate logo with the help of Curve in this tutorial by Will Patterson. He guides you through the process step by step, starting with the creation of a square with rounded corners and a stroke outline. Discover the new Offset Path feature, which allows you to duplicate the shape while maintaining proportional changes. With precise cuts and the use of the pen tool, you'll create a mirror effect and add unique touches to your logo. Will shares valuable tips on alignment, joining paths, and creating a cohesive design. By the end of the tutorial, you'll have a professional logo that can be easily customized and scaled. Subscribe to Will's channel for more insightful videos and to elevate your logo design skills.

