Harness the power of the Pen Tool
This powerful and efficient tool lets you define precise individual vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Craft your vision with precision
The powerful Pen Tool is a toolbox staple for every vector designer. It helps you quickly plot Bézier curves—also known as vector paths—that you can curve, edit, and close. With its precise control and accuracy, you can confidently create custom typefaces, logos, illustrations, and more.
Turn your concepts into assets with the Pen Tool
Many design journeys start with a pencil and a sketchbook. Once you've got your design down on paper, our built-in Camera Scanner helps you capture and import it into Linearity Curve without the need for those big, old-fashioned scanners.
Jumpstart your design workflow
Ready to explore Linearity Curve’s powerful tools and features?
What sets the Pen Tool in Linearity Curve apart from other tools?
Creating vector illustrations requires precision. The Pen Tool in Linearity Curve is your trusted ally, enabling you to draw pinpoint Bézier curves and adjust the direction and angle of paths to your heart's content.
While mastering the Pen Tool may be less intuitive than the Brush Tool, fear not. Linearity Curve has simplified the process for you.
Features
other tools
Precision control
Content-aware options to guide you
Custom-made gestures to speed up your design flow
Master the Pen Tool
Learn how to use the Pen Tool with these essential tips.
Explore other Linearity Curve tools
