Design and Animate with Linearity

Design and Animate with Linearity

In part three of “Linearity’s How to Sessions,” our experts will share tips and tricks on branding and marketing asset creation and demonstrate how to bring them to life with Linearity Move.

Lo que aprenderás

Creating branding assets and animating them with Linearity Move

Valor educativo

The world of marketing design now demands attention-grabbing, impactful, moving content, making animated assets a must-have for every designer. Join us as we dive into the art of creating assets for your brand and animating them with Linearity Move, featuring insights from our talented community members and power-house designer Nastya Kuliabina and our in-house designer and animator, Maddy Zoli.

In part three of “Linearity’s How to Sessions,” they’ll share expert tips and tricks on branding, marketing asset creation and demonstrating how to bring them to life with Linearity Move.

