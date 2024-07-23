Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) is a robust marketing design software that provides a wide range of drawing, editing, and shaping tools for creating and manipulating vector graphics.

Here is an overview of the distinctions among the three types of tools available:

You can generate vector shapes and lines from scratch with Linearity Curve's drawing tools. These include the Pen Tool, Pencil Tool, Brush Tool, and Shape Tool. Utilizing these tools, you can draw basic geometric shapes that serve as a foundation for more intricate designs, achieved by combining and modifying different shapes.