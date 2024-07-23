This section of the User Guide will explore Linearity Curve's powerful print and export options, providing you with professional-grade tools to share, promote, and collaborate on your artwork.

Curve offers a comprehensive range of printing settings, enabling you to achieve exceptional results when translating your digital designs into the physical world. Whether you're preparing art for exhibitions, crafting marketing materials, or curating a polished portfolio, Linearity Curve's print options have got you covered. Optimize your print settings quickly with general presets, ensuring your designs are perfectly tailored to different paper sizes and formats. Customizable layouts empower you to arrange multiple Artboards or pages effortlessly while including page numbers enhances organization and navigation within your print document.