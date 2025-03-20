Academia

How to animate an image carousel for Instagram

Learn how to create an animated Instagram carousel that encourages engagement.

  • ic-academy icon

    Nivel

    Principiante

  • ic-ipad icon

    Dispositivo

    iPad

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    Categoría

    Animar con Move

Lo que aprenderás

Use pinning, masks, presets, and more in Linearity Move to create a this dynamic carousel post.

Valor educativo

The carousel is one of the most engaging type of content on Instagram since they keep your audience on a post for longer.

In this tutorial, Maddy reveals how to create an animated carousel using simple animation techniques in Linearity Move.

You'll learn:

  • How to create a new document and import your scenes
  • How to create keyframes
  • How to add position, scale, and rotation animations
  • How to use pinning
  • How to animate text with presets
  • How to edit the timing of your animations
  • How to add transitions between scenes
  • How to export your project

Download the file in the "Related" section to get started!

