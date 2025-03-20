Academia

Inclusive Character Design in Linearity Curve

Diseñar con Curve

In this tutorial, Nastya shares practical tips for designing authentically diverse characters.

    Principiante

    iPad

    Categoría

    Diseñar con Curve

Lo que aprenderás

Nastya explores ethnicity, age, disabilities, and more, providing helpful tips for inclusive character design.

Valor educativo

Our world is made up of all kinds of different people. And when we create characters that represent this beautiful diversity, we're not only being more true to life, but we're also making our stories and creations more relatable and inclusive.

By the end of this tutorial, you'll understand how to:

  • Sketch different body types
  • Choose the right skin tone
  • Import your sketch into Linearity Curve
  • Trace your sketch with the Pen Tool
  • Adjust your paths with the Node Tool
  • Add color
  • Use masks

