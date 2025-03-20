Academia

Animating Illustrated Assets with Linearity Move

Animating Illustrated Assets with Linearity Move

In our second edition of “Linearity’s How To Sessions,” we delve into the exciting world of animating illustrations with Linearity Move.

    Nivel

    Principiante

    Dispositivo

    Mac

    Categoría

    Eventos

Lo que aprenderás

How to create animated assets from illustrations with Linearity Move.

Valor educativo

  1. How to import your designs to Move
  2. Character Animation
  3. How to use Presets
  4. ...and a bit of Morph magic!

Led by the exceptionally skilled designer and illustrator, Maddy Zoli, this session promises to be an inspiring journey into the art of infusing illustrations with captivating motion in just a few simple steps to swiftly create captivating content that can fit to all your marketing channels.

