Color is one of the most crucial elements of illustration and graphic design. In Linearity Curve, any path and shape can be edited, allowing you to alter its color and style. Inside the Fill section of the Style Tab, you can access the Color Picker ic-color-picker icon by tapping the Color Well (A) inside the first subsection. To change the color of your shape, you can either set the color value by using the HEX Color button (B). On the right, you also find the Alpha channel (C) to set the opacity of your color from 0 to 100%. You can also pick the color from the canvas by using the Eyedropper ic-eyedropper icon button.

Linearity Curve support three different fill types: Solid color Linear gradient Radial gradient

How to add a new fill To add a new fill, select your shape and toggle on the Fill ic-fill icon section in the Style Tab, or simply tap the Fill circle in the Color Widget.

How to add a fill gradient After selecting your shape, tap the Color Well in the Fill section of the Style Tab. You can choose the gradient fill option by tapping the button Gradient to the right. If you tap the Gradient button, below two Gradient Style options will be available to you. If you tap the left button (A) you will choose the Linear Gradient fill option, if you choose the right button (B) you will choose the Radial Gradient fill option. Tap on one of these options to choose the type of gradient that you wish to apply to your selected shape.

Opacity To change the opacity of your Fill, open the Appearance ic-style-tab icon section (1) and slide with your finger along the Opacity ic-opacity icon slider (A). Another option is to select the shape and then use the Opacity ic-opacity icon slider (B) inside the Quick Actions menu at the bottom of your selected shape.

Blur To blur shapes in Curve, select the shape and open the expandable menu Appearance (1) inside the Style Tab. Slide with your finger along the Blur ic-blur icon slider (A) to control the intensity of the Blur effect. The Blur effect will affect the stroke outline and the fill content of your selected shape simultaneously.