Add images

You can also use the Split View feature on your iPad to insert an image into your document.

To enter Split View mode:

1 - Open the Photos App, Safari, or your Files, depending on where you want to pick the images.

2 - Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the Dock.

3 - In the Dock, touch and hold the second software you want to open while using Curve, then drag it off the dock to the left or right edge of the screen.

You can also adjust the Split View to give the apps equal or different spaces on the screen by dragging the app divider bar horizontally. To close Split View, drag the app divider bar over the app you want to close.

Once in Split View, please select your desired photo and drag it straight from your second view into your Linearity Curve Document.