The intelligent, AI-powered Background Removal Tool is designed to work with raster images. It automatically detect and separate the foreground of an image from the background with one tap, so you don’t have to spend precious time tracing around your subject.
The feature can cut out even tricky areas such as fur and hair with incredible precision. The isolated foreground can be combined with new design elements to create stunning new marketing assets.
The Background Removal Tool will appear in the context-aware Image section of the Style Tab when you import a raster image onto the canvas and select it. The Remove Background Button is located below the Crop button.
Select the imported raster image and tap Remove Background. The image background will be removed within seconds.
Note:
Remove Background is a destructive operation. If you want to restore the image background, tap Undo.