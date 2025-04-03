Linearity Curve's gestures allow you to move around your canvas, undo or redo an action, clear, copy, paste, and find useful menus at your fingertips.

Pan Holding two fingers on the screen and dragging will allow you to pan around the canvas of your document without moving any elements by accident. If you have an external keyboard connected to your iPad, you can use this same gesture control on the trackpad. If you'd prefer not to use gesture controls, you can also tap on the Hand Tool in the Toolbar or press the H key to toggle this panning mode on or off. key to toggle this panning mode on or off.

Zoom in/out To zoom into the canvas, use two fingers to pinch outwards. To zoom out of the canvas, use two fingers to pinch inwards. Tap the Zoom button in the Widget Area to open the popover, where you can instantly fit the canvas to your screen width or set the zoom manually.

Rotate the canvas You can rotate your canvas by holding two fingers on the screen of your iPad or iPhone and spinning them clockwise or counterclockwise to rotate the document in your desired direction. In the Viewfinder inside the Widget Area, the small dot around the zoom percentage shows you the current rotation of your canvas. If you don't want your canvas to rotate, you can lock the Canvas Rotation by switching off the button in the Settings.

Undo and Redo To Undo your last action, use two fingers to tap on the canvas. You can also Undo your last action by tapping the back arrow button in the Widget Area at the top left of the interface. If you close your file, you won't be able to undo actions past your last save. To Redo your last action, use three fingers to tap on the canvas. You can also Redo your last action by tapping the forward arrow button in the Widget Area at the top left of the interface.