When you install and open the Linearity Curve software, you’ll be directed automatically to the Home Screen. This is the place where you can create new documents and organize your files. 1. Create a project To begin your design journey from a blank canvas, tap the big ic-plus icon button to create a new file.

As soon as you have created a document, the document interface of Linearity Curve will be displayed on your screen. 2. The Toolbar To the left side of your document, the Toolbar is located. Here you can access all of the tools in Linearity Curve. Additionally, you can set the tool attributes here.

3. The Inspector To the right side of your screen, you'll find the Inspector. Here, you can manage the properties of your selected objects, layers and artboards in the static and context-aware sections. The Inspector is divided into the Style Tab, the Layers Tab, and the Library Tab.

4. The Action Bar The Action Bar at the top middle of your screen allows you to access useful operations to speed up your workflow, like undo, redo, zoom, copy, paste, and more. The options in the Quick Actions bar are context-sensitive, meaning they will change depending on what type of object you have selected. Additionally, you can customize the Action Bar or access the document settings by tapping the three-dot button.