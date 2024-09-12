The Workspace allows you to easily manage and access all your important documents from anywhere and on any device. With the Linearity Curve Workspace, you can keep your documents in sync and organized, ensuring that you always have the latest version at your fingertips.

In addition to saving your own documents to your personal space, you will soon be able to share them with your colleagues for seamless collaboration, feedback, and handoff.

Real-time collaboration is coming soon. We will release new features in the upcoming months that will allow you to collaborate with anyone, and no exports will be needed anymore.

As the central hub for your team's documents, the Workspace provides a single location where you can organize everything in one place. In this section of the User Guide, we will walk you through the process of setting up a new account in Linearity Curve, as well as organizing your documents in a way that makes them easily accessible for all your team members, streamline your workflow, and improve collaboration across your entire team.