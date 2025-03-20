Animar con Move
How to animate your Figma assets
Discover how to bring your Figma assets into Linearity Move with our plugin.
Lo que aprenderás
Download the Linearity Figma plugin and start bringing your design assets to life with our animation tools.
Valor educativo
Turning your Figma assets into animation magic is a piece of cake with our plugin! Let's follow Maddy as she walks us through it. By the end of this tutorial, you'll be a pro at creating animated event promos for your social media channels.
Download the design assets in the "Related" section and let's get started.
You'll learn:
- How to get the Linearity plugin for Figma
- How to run the plugin and export your Figma assets to Linearity Move
- How to create scenes from artboards
- How to copy and paste elements with the plugin
- How to animate objects and text with presets
- How to edit the timing of your animations
- How to animation objects by changing their position and opacity
- How to use pinning
- How to switch between Design and Animation mode
- How to add transitions between scenes
- How to export your project
