Release 1.2.3 for Linearity Move

New Features for Streamlined Animation Line Height Control & Smart Guides: Just like in Curve, get more control over your text and effortless alignment with smart guides. Quick Actions Bar: Access essential operations quickly with the new content-aware Quick Actions Bar. Keyframe Replacement: Merge keyframes simply by dragging and dropping for efficient animation editing. SVG Import: Easily drag and drop SVG files directly into the Move import screen. Enhanced Export Capabilities: Export videos with transparent backgrounds, choose your video codec, and enjoy an updated export screen UI for a smoother experience. We fixed bugs to ensure a smoother user experience.