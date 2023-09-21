Say hola to Linearity Español

Hello, everyone. Emma, here, content writer at Linearity. I’m thrilled to announce that our website is now available in Spanish. As many of you may already know, our software is multilingual, supporting fourteen languages, and a significant portion of our user base speaks Spanish.

Seeing so many of you enjoy our software in your own language brings us an incredible amount of joy. This positive response has motivated us to provide even more valuable content to our Spanish-speaking community.

When we first began localizing our website, it marked a significant milestone in our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. Two years ago, we recognized a striking inconsistency between our software and website. While our software seamlessly supported 14 languages, our website was only available in English.

Back then, we were a start-up with only two people on the education team. We had the daunting task of building the localization workflow from the ground up. This meant finding language experts and setting up a robust multilingual web system. It wasn't easy, but we were determined to make it happen.

During the process of developing Linearity Spanish, we were faced with the overwhelming challenge of translating a substantial volume of content. We're talking over 110,000 words — a length similar to that of a Harry Potter novel. Yet, we embraced this challenge with enthusiasm, knowing that it would allow us to better serve our diverse community.

Our dedication to overcoming these challenges, combined with the warm reception we received in the Chinese market last year, has fueled our excitement about expanding our localization efforts to the Spanish market.

Spanish is the language we're embracing next!





Linearity.io is now available in Spanish!

We’re thrilled to unveil our Spanish experience, designed to be warm, inviting, and inclusive. As we expand our horizons, we invite you to explore Linearity Español. In this space, you can immerse yourself in our platform's offerings tailored to our Spanish-speaking community.

For a sneak peek into what awaits you, take a moment to delve into our Curve and Move video trailers, now meticulously translated into Spanish. These captivating resources provide a taste of the exciting journey that lies ahead.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! We've also gone the extra mile by translating all our use case pages, Academy videos, and additional resources into Spanish. This comprehensive endeavor empowers you to fully engage with our educational content, expanding your knowledge and ensuring you maximize your Linearity experience.

And that's not all; we're here to support you every step of the way. Should you ever have questions or seek guidance, our Spanish FAQ section is at your service, conveniently providing answers to all your questions.

Access Linearity Spanish with one click

To make your navigation even easier, we've added a language switcher on our website. With this simple tool, you can seamlessly explore our Spanish content with just one click.

To access our Spanish website seamlessly, simply navigate to the first quadrant of the footer on the Linearity website, where you'll find a globe icon. Click on this globe icon, and a user-friendly drop-down menu will appear, showcasing all the available languages, including Spanish.

Our vision for Linearity Spanish

As we launch Linearity.io in Spanish, we're not just stopping at translation—we have an exciting vision for the future that's all about enhancing your experience:

More tutorial videos

Expect a growing library of tutorial videos in Spanish. We're committed to providing you with in-depth explanations and valuable tips to help you harness the full potential of Linearity. Stay tuned for insightful guidance.

Complete user guides

We're preparing comprehensive user guides in Spanish, simplifying your journey to becoming a Linearity expert. These guides will empower you with the knowledge you need to master our platform effortlessly.

Join the community

We're inviting you to become an active part of our community. By participating in our forums, you can connect with fellow Spanish-speaking users, share your insights, ask questions, and engage in collaborative discussions. It's an opportunity to be part of a vibrant and supportive community dedicated to making the most of Linearity.

With these exciting future plans, Linearity Spanish is set to become a dynamic hub for learning, connecting, and growing together. Stay with us as we continue to evolve and enrich your Linearity experience.





Get started with Linearity Spanish today!

We're thrilled to welcome you to our Spanish-language Linearity.io! We hope this expansion enriches your experience with us. As we continue to evolve and grow, we're committed to providing valuable resources and support to our Spanish-speaking users. Stay connected with us, explore the Spanish version of our website today, and be part of our ever-expanding community.

With Linearity Spanish, the possibilities are endless. Take the first step by clicking below: