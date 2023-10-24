What’s new: image replacement, improved selections, and more

Hey there, designers!

It's been a whirlwind of activity over here at Linearity HQ. We recently released Linearity Cloud, a safe, secure, and synchronized file storage space that’s ready to streamline your design process. But that’s not all—we've also rolled out some fantastic upgrades to Linearity Curve that deserve their moment in the spotlight. Let's dive right in and explore all the exciting changes you'll get when you update your software.

Effortless image swaps

Our mission is to simplify your design workflow, and one way we're doing that is by making it a breeze to swap out and experiment with images until you've found the perfect fit. That's where our brand-new image replacement feature comes in—it's as easy as dragging and dropping a new image over an existing one to replace it.

Plus, if your image is positioned into a mask or frame, you can precisely position it by entering crop mode.

No more text box hassles

Ever been annoyed by the struggle of selecting objects beneath a text box? Well, we've got some great news for you—those days of frustration are officially history!

We've fine-tuned the selection process to ensure that text boxes no longer get in your way. You can now smoothly select any object beneath the text, or if you prefer, easily pick the text itself with a simple tap or click on any character.

Quick exit

Now, the trusty Esc key is your ultimate escape route. It not only lets you exit any mode but also effortlessly deselect objects, return to the Selection Tool, and swiftly close any pesky pop-ups.

Export your way

Sometimes you only need certain elements from your canvas. That's why we've added a new export feature. Now, you can export individual objects with a simple right-click. Choose to export your selections in JPEG, PNG, TIFF, PDF, or SVG.

Streamlined text styling

We've simplified things in the Inspector by replacing the text kerning and tracking sections with a unified Letter Spacing property box. This makes it easier than ever to tweak your text's appearance just the way you like it. With one box, you still have all the control you need.

Group work made easy

Working with groups just got even better. You can now select any object inside a group or a nested group with a quick double click. Plus, copied elements and freshly drawn paths will now be displayed above the selected object within a group, making your designs super organized.

Seamless object transfer

Now, when you copy and paste an object from one artboard to another, intelligently remembers its original position, putting an end to the frustrating task of realigning objects.

Fresh start for new documents

To kickstart your creative process on the right foot, new documents won't automatically adopt the style properties of the previous one. Instead, they'll begin with a fresh default style, giving you a clean slate to work your design magic.

That's a wrap for now, but we're not slowing down. We've got a bunch more exciting improvements on the horizon. Be sure to keep your software up-to-date, and if you've got some brilliant ideas for new features, don't hold back—share them with us in the Community Forum. Your feedback is what keeps us going!