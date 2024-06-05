Are you tired of the endless back-and-forth between design platforms, juggling file formats, and struggling with compatibility issues? We understand the frustrations that come with trying to seamlessly integrate your design and animation workflows. That's why we're thrilled to announce our latest news: You can now find a free Linearity plugin for Figma.

With this plugin, you can effortlessly enhance the quality of your Figma designs by seamlessly exporting them to either Linearity Move, where they can be brought to life with our animation features, or Linearity Curve, for further refinement using our advanced design tools.

What is a Figma plugin?

Figma is packed with fantastic features, but it does have its limitations. That's where plugins come into play. They're like specialized tools that extend what Figma can do. With plugins, you can personalize your workflow, unlock new functionalities, and really enhance your design projects.

Whether you're on the hunt for wireframe and prototype tools or searching for color palettes and design resources, there's something for everyone—or just about anything you can imagine—among Figma's wide array of plugins.

How to find Figma plugins

You can access and activate a plugin directly from a file within Figma or FigJam, or via the plugin's dedicated Community page.

Within Figma

Navigate to the top toolbar and select Resources. Within the Plugins tab, either choose from your recently used or saved plugins or explore new ones from the Community by searching. Click on a plugin to explore its details. Select Run to execute the plugin within the current file."

From the Figma Community page

On the plugin's Community page, choose Open in or Buy (for paid plugins). Opt to open the plugin in a recent file or click New file. If the plugin listing includes a playground file by the creator, the option to open a new file may not appear. If prompted, select where you’d like to open the plugin.

You will be redirected to a file where you can try out the plugin. To use the plugin in a different file, just follow the steps in “Within Figma.”

You can also run plugins in FigJam and Dev Mode. Learn more here.

How to use the Linearity plugin

The Linearity plugin makes exporting to Linearity Curve and Move totally seamless, allowing you to easily jump into elevating your design projects to the next level.

If you opt to export to Linearity Move, you can effortlessly breathe life into static assets with features like Auto Animate, presets, and beyond. Plus, exporting your Figma files to Linearity Curve opens up a world of design possibilities, including tools like Auto Trace, Background Removal, the Brush Tool, and more.

Using the Linearity Plugin is simple and intuitive. Here's how:

Get the plugin from the Community page or search for it in Figma (see steps above). Run the plugin and select either "Export to Move" for animation or "Export to Curve" for design. Open In (for frames): Choose the Figma frames you want to export, and click “Open in Curve/Move.” This only works when exporting Figma frames, and instantly starts a new document in Linearity Curve or Move. For exporting individual elements, go to step 4. Or copy (for frames and elements): Easily paste individual elements or frames into any existing document.

Each Figma frame you export will be instantly imported as an individual scene in Linearity Move or an artboard in Linearity Curve. If you select multiple frames, they will automatically be imported as individual scenes within Linearity Move, allowing you to effortlessly create seamless transitions using Auto Animate.

After transferring your Figma files to Linearity Curve or Move, our design and animation tools kick in to take your creations to the next level. Because Figma operates in vectors, the design files you create there are seamlessly editable with our suite of powerful features.

Check out the two convenient plugin workflows below.

"Open in" (for frames only)

"Copy" (for frames and elements)

Ready to elevate your Figma designs? Get the Linearity plugin here.