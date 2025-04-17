Linearity Move simplifies the animation process, allowing you to transform your static designs into dynamic motion graphics.

Start with this 3 min video. Click here to watch the Intro.

This guide will help you with the key steps:

Import: bring in assets from Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, or even PDF files. You can also import from Linearity Curve or connect your Figma account for easy access to your designs. Additionally, you can design directly in Linearity Move from scratch. Animate: turn your designs into animations using powerful tools like Auto Animate, Morphing, Pinning, Timing Curves and many more. Whether you’re working with simple transitions or complex motion graphics, you’ll have all the tools you need to craft your animations. Export: once your animation is ready, export your project. We offer formats like .MOV, .GIF, and .MP4, along with advanced export settings such as resolution, FPS rate, and codec control.

Let’s dive in and animate.