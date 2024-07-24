功能特点

自动跟踪，矢量一键生成

自动跟踪由人工智能驱动，可以将像素图像实时转化为生动的矢量素材。

什么是自动跟踪？

像素变矢量，一键到位

自动跟踪使用自定义算法，将草图和照片变成各式可编辑的矢量图。 与其花费数小时使用钢笔工具追踪图像，不如让自动跟踪大显身手。 随后，您可以轻松创建或删除路径和锚点、还可以通过更改颜色等方式以完善细节。

无需手动描摹

自动跟踪有三种模式，用于不同的使用情况：涂鸦模式、照片模式和插画模式。 如果您不知道该选择哪一个，我们的 CoreML 机器学习模型将分析您的图像并自动选择正确的模式。 涂鸦模式可以扫描您画在纸上的草图或者手稿，并将钢笔和铅笔线条变成可编辑的矢量路径。 该模式非常适用于手绘字母和手绘Logo。

照片模式将自动选择照片或像素图像中的所有微小像素，并将它们转换为可编辑和随意缩放的矢量形状。

插画模式可以将像素格式的插画转为彩色的矢量插画，您可以根据自己的喜好进行编辑。

开启您的设计之旅

准备好探索 Linearity Curve 的强大工具和功能了吗？

What sets Auto Trace in Linearity Curve apart from other tools?

With just a tap, Auto Trace utilizes a custom algorithm to transform raster images and photos into editable vector graphics. Whether you’re converting sketches or photos, this AI-powered tool streamlines the process.

Compared to other tools, you'll spend less time on tedious manual tracing, and will have more time to spend on refining details.

Features

Other tools

AI precision

Easy + instant transformation

Custom algorithm for different image types

一百多万张 免费高清图像

从免费图库中，选择设计所需的图片。

超两百张 设计模版

使用免费的、即用型模板更快地推出您的创意。

超过八万个 免版税图标

将这些矢量元素直接拖放到您的文档中。

了解 Linearity Curve 的其他工具

Linearity Curve 的多功能工具套件是营销设计的理想之选。 使用我们的工具，您可以同时创建用户界面、新媒体封面及物料、标识、艺术字体和印刷设计。 然后在 Linearity Move 中将您的设计升级为动画，实现由静到动的丝滑转变。

形状生成器

笔刷工具

钢笔工具

自动跟踪

常见问题

还需要其他帮助？ 访问我们的帮助中心。

