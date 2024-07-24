自动跟踪，矢量一键生成
自动跟踪由人工智能驱动，可以将像素图像实时转化为生动的矢量素材。
像素变矢量，一键到位
自动跟踪使用自定义算法，将草图和照片变成各式可编辑的矢量图。 与其花费数小时使用钢笔工具追踪图像，不如让自动跟踪大显身手。 随后，您可以轻松创建或删除路径和锚点、还可以通过更改颜色等方式以完善细节。
无需手动描摹
自动跟踪有三种模式，用于不同的使用情况：涂鸦模式、照片模式和插画模式。 如果您不知道该选择哪一个，我们的 CoreML 机器学习模型将分析您的图像并自动选择正确的模式。 涂鸦模式可以扫描您画在纸上的草图或者手稿，并将钢笔和铅笔线条变成可编辑的矢量路径。 该模式非常适用于手绘字母和手绘Logo。
What sets Auto Trace in Linearity Curve apart from other tools?
With just a tap, Auto Trace utilizes a custom algorithm to transform raster images and photos into editable vector graphics. Whether you’re converting sketches or photos, this AI-powered tool streamlines the process.
Compared to other tools, you'll spend less time on tedious manual tracing, and will have more time to spend on refining details.
Features
Other tools
AI precision
Easy + instant transformation
Custom algorithm for different image types
了解 Linearity Curve 的其他工具
Linearity Curve 的多功能工具套件是营销设计的理想之选。 使用我们的工具，您可以同时创建用户界面、新媒体封面及物料、标识、艺术字体和印刷设计。 然后在 Linearity Move 中将您的设计升级为动画，实现由静到动的丝滑转变。