Make quick photo edits with Magic Eraser
Magic Eraser simplifies image editing by letting you quickly remove unwanted elements and seamlessly fill the erased area.
Clean up your photos in seconds
With Magic Eraser, you can easily remove imperfections, unwanted objects, people, text, logos, and more in an instant. Linearity Curve will automatically fill in the blank space, blending it with the surrounding content.
Erase with ease
Our goal is to make designing with Linearity Curve as intuitive as possible. That's why we designed the Magic Eraser to mimic the feel of erasing on paper. Simply glide your stylus or cursor over the unwanted area, and it will be instantly removed once you release your pen or finger.
- Speed up your workflow by quickly tidying up photos or graphics with just a swipe of your stylus or cursor.
- Focus more on your creative process and less on tedious editing tasks.
Flawless fills
When you use Magic Eraser to delete an area, you won't be left with an empty space. Instead, Linearity Curve uses machine-learning technology to seamlessly fill the erased areas with content that perfectly matches the rest of the photo.
- No need for manual adjustments or fill tools.
- Magic Eraser automatically fills erased areas with matching content.
Freedom and flexibility
Magic Eraser gives you the freedom to work with any photo. No need to reshoot or hunt for a better image—just grab what you’ve got and start editing. With this tool, you can effortlessly clean up unwanted bits and transform your photos into exactly what you’re envisioning.
- Erase blemishes, text, logos, people, and more from any photo.
- Our software will instantly fill in the background for you.
Explore other Linearity tools
Linearity's powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.
Auto Animate
Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.
Background Removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush Tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
AI Backgrounds
Create custom, AI-generated backgrounds for your photos.
