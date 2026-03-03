Our goal is to make designing with Linearity Curve as intuitive as possible. That's why we designed the Magic Eraser to mimic the feel of erasing on paper. Simply glide your stylus or cursor over the unwanted area, and it will be instantly removed once you release your pen or finger.

Speed up your workflow by quickly tidying up photos or graphics with just a swipe of your stylus or cursor.

Focus more on your creative process and less on tedious editing tasks.