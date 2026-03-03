功能特点

Make quick photo edits with Magic Eraser

Magic Eraser simplifies image editing by letting you quickly remove unwanted elements and seamlessly fill the erased area.

Learn more
What is the Magic Eraser?

Clean up your photos in seconds

With Magic Eraser, you can easily remove imperfections, unwanted objects, people, text, logos, and more in an instant. Linearity Curve will automatically fill in the blank space, blending it with the surrounding content.

Erase with ease

Our goal is to make designing with Linearity Curve as intuitive as possible. That's why we designed the Magic Eraser to mimic the feel of erasing on paper. Simply glide your stylus or cursor over the unwanted area, and it will be instantly removed once you release your pen or finger.

  • Speed up your workflow by quickly tidying up photos or graphics with just a swipe of your stylus or cursor.
  • Focus more on your creative process and less on tedious editing tasks.
Get started
Magic Eraser 02

Flawless fills

When you use Magic Eraser to delete an area, you won't be left with an empty space. Instead, Linearity Curve uses machine-learning technology to seamlessly fill the erased areas with content that perfectly matches the rest of the photo.

  • No need for manual adjustments or fill tools.
  • Magic Eraser automatically fills erased areas with matching content.

Freedom and flexibility

Magic Eraser gives you the freedom to work with any photo. No need to reshoot or hunt for a better image—just grab what you’ve got and start editing. With this tool, you can effortlessly clean up unwanted bits and transform your photos into exactly what you’re envisioning.

  • Erase blemishes, text, logos, people, and more from any photo.
  • Our software will instantly fill in the background for you.
Get started

Explore other Linearity tools

Linearity's powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.

    ic-magic-canvas icon

    Auto Animate

    Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.

    ic-photo icon

    Background Removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    ic-pen icon

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    ic-brush icon

    Brush Tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    ic-shape-builder icon

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    ic-animated icon

    AI Backgrounds

    Create custom, AI-generated backgrounds for your photos.

App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Top 50 Design Products

G2 Top 50 Design Products

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Learn more with our Blog and Tutorials

See articles

Hit the ground running with animated and static templates

No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ free templates designed to supercharge your creative process. 

Abstract sales sticker asset pack with retro shapes and patterns

Assets

Template image

Post Templates

Template image

Post Templates

Template image

Post Templates

Template image

Podcast Templates

Template image

Podcast Templates

Template image

Podcast Templates

Template image

Posters

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get started for free
v2