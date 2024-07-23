上手一键抠图 尽享事半功倍
无需手动描摹照片中的主体部分。 我们强大、省时、人工智能驱动的一键抠图（背景移除）可以帮您解决困难。
轻点一下，删除背景
我们的智能的 AI 背景移除工具专为处理像素图像而设计。 您可以快速移除任何照片的背景，不必将宝贵的时间用于一笔一画描摹图像主体边缘。
让商业素材更快成片
图片能有效地传递想法。 但是在当今快节奏的数位时代，图片也必须在短时间内脱颖而出。 我们的背景移除工具能有效增强图片的影响力，确保它们收获更多的青睐。
首先，将照片直接导入Linearity Curve，或通过我们的Unsplash图库，浏览超过100万张免版税图片。
Get the most out of Background Removal
Watch Asyel create an eye-catching Instagram post in minutes using the Background Removal feature.
Background Removal Tool vs other tools
Skip manual tracing and try the Background Removal Tool in Linearity Curve for automatic masking, separating subjects from any image with precision. This cutout feature ensures transparent backgrounds, eliminating the need for selective deletion.
Unlike other tools, our AI-based removal feature quickly isolates objects, making it a standout choice for graphic designers seeking automated extraction, transparent backgrounds, and efficient photo editing.
Features
Other tools
Automated extraction
Consistently crisp cut-outs
Time efficient
User-friendly
一百多万张 免费高清图像
从免费图库中，选择设计所需的图片。
超两百张 设计模版
使用免费的、即用型模板更快地推出您的创意。
超过八万个 免版税图标
将这些矢量元素直接拖放到您的文档中。
了解 Linearity Curve 的其他工具
Linearity Curve 的多功能工具套件是营销设计的理想之选。 利用我们的工具，您可以同时创建用户界面、新媒体封面及物料、标识、艺术字体和印刷设计。 然后在 Linearity Move 中将您的设计升级为动画，实现由静到动的丝滑转变。