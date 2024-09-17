学院资源

如何绘制锦鲤

在Linearity Curve中掌握钢笔工具，绘制设计锦鲤池插画。

Durations: 11:32

如何绘制面部表情教程

与才华横溢的插画家 Maddy Zoli 一起探索表情的力量。

Durations: 9:55

如何绘制动态姿势

收集参考资料，构造骨架，运用画笔技巧进行富有表现力的角色设计。

Durations: 6:56

如何用矢量创作个人头像Logo

在 Linearity Curve 中学习用矢量创作头像Logo创作：素描、着色、赋予您额外的创造力。

Durations: 11:43

Linearity Curve 小技巧

探索 Nastya 设计情绪板时关于 Linearity Curve 的秘诀。

Durations: 11:42

创建 Instagram 旋转木马帖子

学习导入品牌资产、创建流畅的图像过渡、掌握遮罩技巧和设计有表现力的旋转木马帖子。

Durations: 15:06

创建品牌设计系统

在本教程中，您将学习如何在 Linearity Curve 中为品牌做设计的整个过程。

Durations: 8:43

如何绘制手部

掌握为角色设计手部的艺术，包括不同手的姿势，并获取超级实用的干货技能。

Durations: 15:56

如何使用形状工具

了解使用 Shape 工具如何改善您的设计工作流程。

Durations: 3:00

如何画头发

学习绘制各种角色发型和胡子，通过添加细节提高角色设计技巧！

Durations: 11:00

iPad 的快捷手势

你在 Linearity Curve 中有哪些手势以及如何使用它们来加快工作流程。

Durations: 5:00

Improve your Palettes Game

Good color choices take careful planning. They can influence how a viewer interprets what they see. And this is true for anything like a site’s layout, typography, illustrations, and any creative project

Durations: 4:16

专业设计师眼中的视觉层次

探讨视觉层次结构主题，创建精美的布局，一目了然地传达您的关键信息。

Durations: 8:11

使用背景移除设计 Instagram 帖子

我们的背景移除和别人的很不一样哦！ 像素和矢量搭配起来从未如此美好。

Durations: 4:51

What are Vectors

Every beginner designer should know the difference between Vectors and pixels. so what are actually Vectors and why is it so important? Learn with us.

Durations: 2:04

使用自动描摹（Auto Trace）来加快插画过程

使用我们的 AI 驱动的自动描摹（Auto Trace）功能，将任何基于像素的草图改进为专业的矢量插图。

Durations: 4:51

What is a Descender

If you going to know what descenders means and how to use it, you could be a great designer and may have a cool topic to speak about in your next party small talk.

Durations: 2:42

如何绘制扁平人物

在插画家 Soodabeh 的帮助下，创作一个有趣的企业孟菲斯风格的角色。

Durations: 6:47

How to Draw a Party Invitation

Learn how to create a unique custom made invitation for your theme party!

Durations: 11:50

What is Kerning?

Another essential principle from our design theory series. What is kerning, and how to use it?

Durations: 2:29

如何设计角色

角色设计是你作为艺术家来说，可以磨练的最有用的技能之一。 急不可耐，很想学习？

Durations: 8:15

如何在 Linearity Curve 中设计英文创意字体

威尔·帕特森教你如何创建自定义字体，为设计增添专属以你的个性化风格，脱颖而出。

Durations: 2:56

如何绘制剪纸效果美人鱼

将草图转换为矢量艺术，掌握钢笔工具，添加纹理和阴影，并实现 3D 效果。

Durations: 8:31

如何使用画笔工具

今天的课程重点是画笔工具及其衍生功能。

Durations: 3:38

如何使用钢笔工具

Linearity Curve 的钢笔工具是同类工具中功能最强大、用户友好的工具之一。

Durations: 3:34

How to Master Layout Design

What is Layout design and how to do it correctly. A principal every designer should know.

Durations: 3:10

如何设计搞怪恐怖英文字体（万圣节必备）

今天，我们手把手教大家如何设计专属于万圣节的搞怪字体。

Durations: 15:24

How to Design a Book Cover

Learn the best practices for designing a high-quality book cover that flies off the shelves.

Durations: 14:17

Why Drawing with Vectors

Let's get to the very basics, What is Vectors and what are the advantages of using it in your design?

Durations: 7:33

Pattern Packaging

Create a cool gift wrap made of your illustration. You could use it for your brand or to spice up a Christmas gift.

Durations: 7:51

What is the Aspect Ratio?

Learn one of the most essential design principles to take your skills to the next level.

Durations: 2:20

How to Draw Stickers

Everyone love a cool sticker set. If you want to create merch for your brand, or just make a cool gift for a friend, learn how to make 90s style sticker set with our Aysel.

Durations: 12:28

How to Design a Tote Bag

Who doesn't love a tote bag? Learn how to create cool merchandise for your brand, or just for fun.

Durations: 7:51

How to Design an Icon Pack

In this masterclass, you'll learn how to design your own icon pack from start to finish with Soodabeh Damavandi. Perfect for freelance artists looking to sell their packs or those interested in becoming a full-fledged icon designer on an iPad platform.

Durations: 8:50

How to design your Business Card

Does your business card look like it's from 2000 or later? Here are some tips from the master himself, Will Paterson.

Durations: 11:18

How to Design a Logo

Bring your projects and people together, and get all the tools you need to design, collaborate, and handoff in one place

Durations: 3 mins

