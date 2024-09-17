Tutorials
Explore our vast collection of tutorials led by professional designers. With almost 100 tutorials to choose from, you can easily filter them based on your skill level and preferred device.
在Linearity Curve中掌握钢笔工具，绘制设计锦鲤池插画。
Durations: 11:32
与才华横溢的插画家 Maddy Zoli 一起探索表情的力量。
Durations: 9:55
收集参考资料，构造骨架，运用画笔技巧进行富有表现力的角色设计。
Durations: 6:56
在 Linearity Curve 中学习用矢量创作头像Logo创作：素描、着色、赋予您额外的创造力。
Durations: 11:43
探索 Nastya 设计情绪板时关于 Linearity Curve 的秘诀。
Durations: 11:42
学习导入品牌资产、创建流畅的图像过渡、掌握遮罩技巧和设计有表现力的旋转木马帖子。
Durations: 15:06
在本教程中，您将学习如何在 Linearity Curve 中为品牌做设计的整个过程。
Durations: 8:43
掌握为角色设计手部的艺术，包括不同手的姿势，并获取超级实用的干货技能。
Durations: 15:56
了解使用 Shape 工具如何改善您的设计工作流程。
Durations: 3:00
学习绘制各种角色发型和胡子，通过添加细节提高角色设计技巧！
Durations: 11:00
你在 Linearity Curve 中有哪些手势以及如何使用它们来加快工作流程。
Durations: 5:00
Good color choices take careful planning. They can influence how a viewer interprets what they see. And this is true for anything like a site’s layout, typography, illustrations, and any creative project
Durations: 4:16
探讨视觉层次结构主题，创建精美的布局，一目了然地传达您的关键信息。
Durations: 8:11
我们的背景移除和别人的很不一样哦！ 像素和矢量搭配起来从未如此美好。
Durations: 4:51
Every beginner designer should know the difference between Vectors and pixels. so what are actually Vectors and why is it so important? Learn with us.
Durations: 2:04
使用我们的 AI 驱动的自动描摹（Auto Trace）功能，将任何基于像素的草图改进为专业的矢量插图。
Durations: 4:51
If you going to know what descenders means and how to use it, you could be a great designer and may have a cool topic to speak about in your next party small talk.
Durations: 2:42
在插画家 Soodabeh 的帮助下，创作一个有趣的企业孟菲斯风格的角色。
Durations: 6:47
Learn how to create a unique custom made invitation for your theme party!
Durations: 11:50
Another essential principle from our design theory series. What is kerning, and how to use it?
Durations: 2:29
角色设计是你作为艺术家来说，可以磨练的最有用的技能之一。 急不可耐，很想学习？
Durations: 8:15
威尔·帕特森教你如何创建自定义字体，为设计增添专属以你的个性化风格，脱颖而出。
Durations: 2:56
将草图转换为矢量艺术，掌握钢笔工具，添加纹理和阴影，并实现 3D 效果。
Durations: 8:31
今天的课程重点是画笔工具及其衍生功能。
Durations: 3:38
Linearity Curve 的钢笔工具是同类工具中功能最强大、用户友好的工具之一。
Durations: 3:34
What is Layout design and how to do it correctly. A principal every designer should know.
Durations: 3:10
今天，我们手把手教大家如何设计专属于万圣节的搞怪字体。
Durations: 15:24
Learn the best practices for designing a high-quality book cover that flies off the shelves.
Durations: 14:17
Let's get to the very basics, What is Vectors and what are the advantages of using it in your design?
Durations: 7:33
Create a cool gift wrap made of your illustration. You could use it for your brand or to spice up a Christmas gift.
Durations: 7:51
Learn one of the most essential design principles to take your skills to the next level.
Durations: 2:20
Everyone love a cool sticker set. If you want to create merch for your brand, or just make a cool gift for a friend, learn how to make 90s style sticker set with our Aysel.
Durations: 12:28
Who doesn't love a tote bag? Learn how to create cool merchandise for your brand, or just for fun.
Durations: 7:51
In this masterclass, you'll learn how to design your own icon pack from start to finish with Soodabeh Damavandi. Perfect for freelance artists looking to sell their packs or those interested in becoming a full-fledged icon designer on an iPad platform.
Durations: 8:50
Does your business card look like it's from 2000 or later? Here are some tips from the master himself, Will Paterson.
Durations: 11:18
Bring your projects and people together, and get all the tools you need to design, collaborate, and handoff in one place
Durations: 3 mins