使用案例

Create ads faster. Engage your audience better

Produce digital ads at breakneck speed. Linearity gives you top-tire digital advertising capabilities at a fraction of the cost. Stop outsourcing, start saving.

Faster execution with AI-powered tools

Save money with a 2-in-1 subscription

Seamless design-to- animation workflow

Cut costs, multiply your impact

Our 2-in-1 subscription model is a game-changer for digital ad creation. Save big, work faster, and deliver more. Maximize your digital marketing budget with Linearity's all-in-one design software.

Dominate the digital ad space with eye-catching animations

Linearity Move makes it easy for your team to create stunning animations in-house. Stop outsourcing and launch dynamic digital marketing campaigns that hit the mark every time.

Higher engagement, more conversions

Professional animations done in-house

Create dynamic digital ads for all platforms

User-friendly, no expertise needed

Create high-quality digital ads for every channel

Take control of your digital ads

Transform your A/B testing with Linearity's speed-boosting design tools. Quickly swap ad elements to nail down what works best, giving your digital marketing campaigns a ruthless edge on the timeline.

Maximize ROI, not your budget

Design digital ads with impact. Here’s how Linearity's AI-powered, collaborative tools benefit business across all industries.

50%

lower CPC

30%

higher CTR

80%

higher CVR

Design even faster with high-quality templates

With 3k+ free templates, Linearity streamlines creating high-impact ads for Instagram, Facebook, Google, Tiktok, and more.

Boost your team’s productivity with AI-powered tools

Deploy Linearity’s AI and animation tools for a smarter approach to digital ad creation. 

    Auto Animate

    Turn static assets into animated social content in seconds.

    AI background removal

    Isolate your subject with ease.

    AI image generation. Coming soon!

    Automatically create unique visuals using semantic prompts.

    Professional quality

    Export up to 8K resolution in any format to shine on all social channels.

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

    Animation presets

    Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick production.

Hit the ground running with free tutorials

Your Linearity Move account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity. 

Free tutorials
“We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost”

Daria

Co-founder, Salesroom

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

