Chinese title 2
This powerful and efficient tool lets you define precise individual vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Draw freeform paths with variable widths.
Edit every brush shape by adjusting the nodes or changing its profile. Enjoy a collection of preset brushes or create your own.
The Shape Builder Tool is like a vector sculpting tool. It allows you to create complex designs and illustrations by combining multiple shapes together with Merge Mode. You can then switch to Erase Mode to subtract areas you don’t need. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes.
How to Make a Logo with Shape Builder
Many design journeys start with a pencil and a sketchbook. Once you've got your design down on paper, our built-in Camera Scanner helps you capture and import it into Linearity Curve without the need for those big, old-fashioned scanners.
Create in just a Sec!
你的Vectornator文档将自动同步并保存在iCloud中的任何修改， ，这样你就可以在任何时候，在你的所有设备上轻松工作。
What sets the Pen Tool in Linearity Curve apart from other tools?
Creating vector illustrations requires precision. The Pen Tool in Linearity Curve is your trusted ally, enabling you to draw pinpoint Bézier curves and adjust the direction and angle of paths to your heart's content.
While mastering the Pen Tool may be less intuitive than the Brush Tool, fear not. Linearity Curve has simplified the process for you.
Features
Precision control
Content-aware options to guide you
Custom-made gestures to speed up your design flow
一百多万张 免费高清图像
从免费图库中，选择设计所需的图片。
超两百张 设计模版
使用免费的、即用型模板更快地推出您的创意。
超过八万个 免版税图标
将这些矢量元素直接拖放到您的文档中。
Master the Pen Tool
Explore other Linearity Curve tools
On top of providing powerful tools for creating illustrations, Linearity is great for other design cases. You can create user interfaces, lettering, and print designs in the same tool!
