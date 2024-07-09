功能特点

This powerful and efficient tool lets you define precise individual vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

What is the Brush Tool?

Draw freeform paths with variable widths.

Edit every brush shape by adjusting the nodes or changing its profile. Enjoy a collection of preset brushes or create your own.

This is heading example

The Shape Builder Tool is like a vector sculpting tool. It allows you to create complex designs and illustrations by combining multiple shapes together with Merge Mode. You can then switch to Erase Mode to subtract areas you don’t need. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes.

How to Make a Logo with Shape Builder

Many design journeys start with a pencil and a sketchbook. Once you've got your design down on paper, our built-in Camera Scanner ic-photos-app-tab icon helps you capture and import it into Linearity Curve without the need for those big, old-fashioned scanners.

Add a new layer on top of your sketch layer, and begin tracing over your lines with the Pen Tool ic-pen icon.

Plot each anchor point with total precision and control.

Like the Batman and Robin of design tools, the Pen Tool and Node Tool are powerful partners. Think of the Node Tool ic-node icon as the Pen Tool’s sidekick! It lets you put the final touches on your design asset, with total control over the outcome.

Create in just a Sec!

你的Vectornator文档将自动同步并保存在iCloud中的任何修改， ，这样你就可以在任何时候，在你的所有设备上轻松工作。

What sets the Pen Tool in Linearity Curve apart from other tools?

Creating vector illustrations requires precision. The Pen Tool ic-pen icon in Linearity Curve is your trusted ally, enabling you to draw pinpoint Bézier curves and adjust the direction and angle of paths to your heart's content.

While mastering the Pen Tool may be less intuitive than the Brush Tool, fear not. Linearity Curve has simplified the process for you.

一百多万张 免费高清图像

从免费图库中，选择设计所需的图片。

超两百张 设计模版

使用免费的、即用型模板更快地推出您的创意。

超过八万个 免版税图标

将这些矢量元素直接拖放到您的文档中。

Master the Pen Tool

Learn how to use the Pen Tool with these essential tips.

Explore other Linearity Curve tools

On top of providing powerful tools for creating illustrations, Linearity is great for other design cases. You can create user interfaces, lettering, and print designs in the same tool!

Get started with Linearity today.

Vectornator runs on iPadOS 14 &amp; iOS 14 and later, or macOS Big Sur and later (with native M1 support).

