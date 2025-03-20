学院资源

3 tips to enhance your announcements

用 Move 做动画

Animating your news significantly boosts its impact in the digital world. Here are three tips to ensure you nail it.

  • ic-academy icon

    难度

    进阶

  • ic-ipad icon

    设备

    Mac

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    类别

    用 Move 做动画

课程重点

Discover Maddy’s top 3 tips and golden rules for creating animated announcements that really grab attention.

教学价值

Got big news to share? Whether you're gearing up for a sale, unveiling a new product, or announcing a job opening, these tips are your ticket to crafting captivating animated announcements that demand attention online.

Learn the golden rules for planning the building blocks of your animation, avoiding information overload, and crafting irresistible CTAs that drive clicks.

发布日期:

