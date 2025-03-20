用 Move 做动画
How to animate a social media announcement
Discover these straightforward steps for animating your social media assets with ease in Linearity Move.
难度
入门
设备
Mac
类别
用 Move 做动画
课程重点
In this tutorial, you'll learn practical techniques for telling your story online with animation.
教学价值
Let's create eye-catching announcements for social media using Linearity Move. This tutorial is all about using simple techniques to animate logos, photos, and text to bring your messages to life.
You'll learn:
- How to create a new document in Linearity Move
- How to import static files
- How to set up your scenes
- How to use animation pins
- How to animate objects by manipulating their position, scale, and opacity
- How to animate text
- How to adjust the timing of your animations
- How to copy and paste animations
- How to use keyframes
- How to use Auto Animate
- How to add transitions
- How to export your animation
