用 Move 做动画

Learn simple tricks for animating an event announcement in Linearity Move.

  • ic-academy icon

    难度

    入门

  • ic-ipad icon

    设备

    Mac

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    类别

    用 Move 做动画

课程重点

In this tutorial, you'll learn practical techniques to enhance your event's appeal through animation.

教学价值

Animating an event announcement is a breeze once you know how. With just a handful of steps and Maddy's expert tips, you'll have all the skills to make your event pop online and ensure those RSVPs come flooding in.

You'll learn:

  • How to create a new document in Linearity Move
  • How to import static files
  • How to set up your scenes
  • How to switch between Design and Animate Mode
  • How to use animation pins
  • How to animate objects by manipulating their position, scale, and opacity
  • How to adjust the timing of your animations
  • How to copy and paste animations
  • How to use keyframes
  • How to add transitions
  • How to animate text
  • How to use the Shape Tool
  • How to duplicate objects
  • How to use masks
  • How to export your animation

