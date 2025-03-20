How to animate with masks on iPad

Masks offer a simple yet powerful way to play hide-and-seek with elements in your animation. They're the perfect tool for controlling what your audience sees and when they see it.

In this tutorial, Maddy guides you through the process of creating and editing masked objects in Linearity Move. By the end, you'll have a solid grasp on leveraging masks to bring life to text, images, and any other element in your animations.

You'll learn:

How to start a new document

How to import files and create scenes

How to switch between Design and Animate mode

How to create a mask using the Shape Tool

How to animate an object inside a mask

How to add images to masked objects

How to edit the shapes of your masks

How to organize elements in the Layers Panel

How to control the timing of your animations

How to use pinning

How to export your animation

Follow the tutorial by downloading the design file below.